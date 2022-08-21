Last of 3 parts
Planning the future of your genealogy research can be daunting task. Emotions run high when you decide to let go of years of work. You want to find someone who will carry on the heritage of those who came before you.
In the first two of this 3-part series, suggestions were to prepare your genealogy work for passing it on and thinking about who will receive it. The final step is to make definite plans for the recipient(s) — putting it in writing. Such as writing a genealogical will. Genealogist and author of “Planning a Future for Your Family’s Past,” Marian Burk Wood gives four reasons to write a will.
1: To alert your family and the legal executor of your estate about specific instructions.
2: To remind family and future dependents of the extent of your collection.
3: To request a waiting period allowing time to identify suitable descendants if your designated heirs can’t or won’t accept the responsibility.
4: To name alternative people and institutions to be contacted about part or all of your collection.
She suggests leaving a monetary gift to the heir(s) to use for one or two years to pay for a fee-based genealogy website, to buy new genealogy software, or to buy archival boxes and materials.
There are free downloadable genealogy codicil forms online. Or stop by the Green Valley-Sahuarita Genealogy Library in the La Posada Shoppes and pick up a free form. While you are there, browse the over 3,000 books and materials. Even if you are finished researching, you might find titles to suggest to others who are looking for genealogy answers.The library is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 9 am to noon. I donated my copy of the Marian Burk Wood book to the library. It is also available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.
What if there are no heirs to your collection? Think outside the box. Start with the location of each family line that you have researched. Genealogy and historical societies, local and college libraries, companies, and don’t forget church libraries. Sometimes tiny “libraries” are tucked into a corner of a heritage site. For example Ghost Ranch, the home of artist Georgia O’Keefe in Abiquiu, New Mexico, has a library of local histories.
Check with fraternal groups (Masons, Eastern Star, Elks, etc.), and service clubs (Rotary, Lions, etc.) who often have libraries. Check with local, state, and national chapters of DAR (Daughter of the American Revolution), SAR (Sons of the American Revolution), Mayflower Society, and others. If an ancestor was a member, they may be interested in some of your collection.
In the search for a home for your collection, consider donating it to the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They are second in collection size and resources to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City.
Finding a good home is not one of the aspects of “doing genealogy” that you anticipated when you began. But, as your ancestors trekked long paths to you, you are now sustaining that path into the future.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com