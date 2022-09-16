While researching an ancestor, you might find public records, family documents, and letters with unfamiliar words pertaining to land and deeds.
The following preview of a list of nearly 225 land and deed research terms is helpful. The complete list is available at Green Valley-Sahuarita Genealogy Library in the La Posada Shoppes.
Abstract: A summary of pertinent information from a lengthy record.
Acquired land: Federal lands acquired by purchase, condemnation, or by gift, which is under the jurisdiction of the public land laws.
Beneficial Ownership: The use of property by a beneficiary even though he or she is not the legal owner of the property.
Black Rent: Rent paid in produce instead of money.
Bounty Land: Public land awarded to soldiers for their military service.
Deed of Agreement: Concerned with the sale of personal property, deeds land to persons who agree to take care of the grantor for the remainder of their lives.
Deed of Decree: A document showing property sold without a monetary payment as consideration.
Dower Release: An agreement that forfeited a wife’s right to any of the deceased husband’s land that he sold to another.
Dower Right: The right of a wife to at least one third of the land her husband had at the tie of their marriage or acquired during their marriage.
Escheat: Land that reverts back to the government because no proven heirs could be found.
Freedom Right: An indentured servant’s right to a specified amount of acreage at the end of his term of service.
Gore: A county subdivision in early Maine and Vermont.
Hide of Land: A land measurement which varied from 80 to 120 acres. It represented the amount of land that would support a family or as much that could be plowed by one person in a year’s time.
Land Grave: In South Carolina, one who owns 48,000 acres of land.
Lapsed Land: Land set aside to be claimed as bounty. Or land paid for but never claimed.
Manse: A parsonage or acreage large enough to support a family.
Moiety: One-half or an equal share of anything.
Peculiar: A piece of land not incorporated into a township.
Praedial Land: Property attached to land, such as slaves, issuing or coming from the land.
Quit Rent Fee: In early Virginia an annual fee was paid to the King in exchange for the right to live on the farm or property. The land was often later purchased by the payee.
Relict: A widow or widower. The surviving spouse.
Socage: A system of land tenure by which a tenant could live on and work the land in return for services given to a lord that was not military in nature. When this service was honorable, it was free socage —if it was considered base, it was called villein socage.
Tact: Tenure or tenancy on land.
Yeoman: A freeholder (an owner, not renter) who works his own estate.
