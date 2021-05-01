In early Spring 2020, the COVID-19 Pandemic halted planned family vacations, cruises, international trips, motel reservations, and more. But the number of folks “hitting the road” increased dramatically. People found it a way to travel safely. The traditional over-60 RVers transitioned into the 35-50 age group.
The number of new and used Recreational Vehicles (RVs) sold rose substantially in 2020 and 2021. Dealers had back orders of a year or more, while factories strained to manufacture the homes on wheels.
How did the love of traveling in a tiny space begin in the United States? The lure of travel beyond home seemed to stem from the formation of the National Park system, within the Department of the Interior. In 1872 Congress established Yellowstone National Park in the Territories of Montana and Wyoming “as a public park or pleasuring-ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.” On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service. The railroads promoted taking the train to a destination to camp.
In 1869, William H.H. Murray authored America’s first how-to camping guidebook, “Adventures in the Wilderness;” or, “Camp-Life in the Adirondacks.” It’s popularity caught on even more with post-war mobility. Americans began “roughing it” but with modern comforts. Prior to that, camping was a tent, cots and blankets, folding canvas stools, a bonfire, and picnic foods.
Vacationers gained travel time with the passage of the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956, and the construction of National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It was another post-war plus for the RV industry.
The first camping club was created in 1919 and named Tin Can Tourists, because they heated tin cans of food on gasoline stoves by the roadside
RVs have evolved from the first bus-like vehicle called a Gypsy Van driven cross-county in 1915 by its builder Roland Conklin of Huntington, New York. Now there are trailers, pop ups, Class A, B, and C motorhomes, campers (attached to pickup truck bed), toy haulers, 5th wheels, and camper vans. Van conversion to a “home” has become an enterprising business, not unlike Mr. Conklin’s design. People convert school and shuttle buses, cargo vans, U-Haul trucks, and almost anything with four wheels and a body.
Choosing a place to park an RV has evolved from pulling alongside a river or in a forest to the conveniences of electric, water, and sewer hook up and facilities that might include a pool, workout room, restaurant, movie theater and more in RV parks, resorts, and campgrounds. And there are those who choose to camp off-the-grid, or better known as dry camping or boondocking, which in itself is a still a giant step up from those who camped in the early 1900s.
Aside from pleasure, RVing and camping has helped the economy for several generations of Americans, providing jobs in RV factories, parks, maintenance facilities, and dealerships.
A favorite saying of campers is “I won’t say goodbye ... I’ll see you down the road.”
