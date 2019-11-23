In 1912, the G.H. Johnson Cigar Company began producing a natural-wrapped cigar. The name they chose and the artwork for their cigar box was a genius marketing tool. They chose Rembrandt’s “The Syndics of the Drapers' Guild,” also known as The Dutch Masters.
After suffering financial difficulties in the 1660s, Rembrandt moved to a rental house on the Rozengracht, (Rose Canal), a street in the Jordaan district of Amsterdam. Near his home was a large building housing cloth weavers. He was no longer paid to paint the portraits of the elite, but he did remain well known.
In 1662 he was commissioned to paint a group portrait of the Drapers Guild. There are six men in the portrait — five wore large black hats, which I assume were the type the elected wardens wore. Or maybe it was the fashion of the time. The sixth man wore a culotte (a skull cap worn by clerics of some Catholic churches) and identified him as an attendant to the group.
The drapers were elected for a one-year term, beginning on Good Friday. They assessed the quality of the cloth produced by the members of the weaver’s guild to assure that it met a certain standard for the market. The men conducted their inspections on a sample of cloth, or the Dutch word staal, three times a week.
A penny-sized slug of lead, pressed into the cloth with pliers, was the seal of quality. Four grades of quality were stamped — highest quality with four seals to least quality with one seal.
In Rembrandt’s painting, the men are appraising a length of Persian-style fabric against examples from a swatch book.
The heartland for textile manufacturing had been Flanders and Brabant until the onset of the Dutch Revolt around 1568. Years of wars devastated the Flemish cloth industry. Even the cloth-producing towns in Northern Netherlands saw output decline. But textiles remained the most important industry for the Dutch economy.
The industry rebounded in the early 17th century — thanks to the influx of textile workers from the Southern Netherlands who emigrated there in the face of religious persecution. But by the 1630s, Leiden had abandoned the heavy traditional wool cloths in favor of a lighter traditional cloth. Cloth production grew from nearly 60,000 pieces a year in the early 17th century to as much as 130,000 pieces during the 1660s.
Studying paintings, such as the Dutch Masters, may give insight to the history of the day.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
