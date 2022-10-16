In the Oct. 2 Genealogy Today column about record research in Mexico I mentioned FamilySearch. What can you find there? Prepare for an adventure.
Well-known subscription-based Ancestry.com is a for-profit company owned by the Blackstone Group, an equity investment company based in New York and was never owned or operated by LDS Church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
FamilySearch is a not-for-profit website operated by the LDS Church. It is always free and all you need is a user name and password. This is good, as they often email you when they find a photo or a record. There may be a cost for some records that are not part of FamilySearch records. Those are designated by $. The two sites have virtually the same information.
Now to Mexico, or any location you want to search. Log into FamilySearch.org with your user name and password. Here is an example of where you can go in your search. On the Home page, click on Search, then Research Wiki. In the center Search by Place or Topic box, type Mexico and under Getting Started With Mexico Research look at the map of Mexico to become familiar with the 32 states/jurisdictions of the country. There are many items to click on — we will choose Mexico Online Genealogy Records. Among the many listed, choose Census and under it 1930: Mexico National Census at FamilySearch; index & images; Also at Ancestry ($) The $ indicates that Ancestry has records (maybe the same) that you must pay for. Choose Mexico National Census and on the yellow page type in a name. When you find the correct one, click. No luck? Try location or birth date or spelling the name differently or go to the precious page and try another type of record. Never be afraid to click on the blue type (link).
Refer to the Oct. 2 Genealogy Today for Mexican surname procedure — “Searching for a Mexican ancestor” is archived and free at www.azsags.org, Genealogy Today + 2022 + October 2.
The “rabbit hole” begins when we do not write down where we find information, whether it is a perfect match or a possibility or nothing. In our excitement to find an answer, it is too easy to think we will remember the source or write it down another time and we go deeper into searching. We do not remember. Later we panic, “Where did I see that record?”
In genealogical publications sources must be cited. In a separate notebook, your Source book, write down date that you find info, name of the book, website, in-person research (courthouse records, family documents, interviews, etc), page number and in the case of a website, the links that you used.
Your notes show that you looked on an online genealogical source on 10-16-2022 but found nothing. Only about 25 percent of records are online, even though records are added frequently. So, if you did not find anything on 10-16-2022, check again in six months.
Consider research an adventure.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone