Statues have been designed, sculpted and erected in many cultures beginning perhaps earlier than 30,000 years ago. Some are visited often such as the Statue of Liberty, war heroes and presidents, while we pass by other notable figures. Twelve identical statues of a woman stand across mid-America from Bethesda, Maryland to Upland, California. They are the Madonna of the Trail. The pioneer woman stands with a small boy clutching her skirt, a baby in her arms, and her right hand holding the barrel of a rifle.
In 1911 the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR) looked for a project to commemorate the Old Trails Road, the westward path of thousands of pioneers. Initially they were going to put painted mileage makers along the route. When the plan changed to a pioneer mother statue, the National Old Trails Road Association was created to study the trails and select routes for the statues. Missouri Judge Harry S. Truman led the organization and would later speak at the first monument dedication in 1928.
German-American Sculptor August Leimbach was commissioned by the NSDAR to design the statue which would be placed in each of the 12 states through which the Old Trails Road passed. The project cost $1,000 for each statue and was funded with donations.
The Madonna is ten feet tall and sits on a six-foot base, with a combined weight of seventeen tons. The figure and base rest on a two-foot foundation, with the monument standing a total of eighteen feet above the ground. Cast of a composite stone called Aldonite, it is finished with Missouri granite, giving the monument a warm, pink shade.
The statues were placed along key migration routes, such as the early 19th century National Road and Santa Fe Trail (which became U.S. Highway 40 and Route 66 in the 20th century, respectively). But the precise location of the monument within each state was based on both the site’s historical significance and the influence of local DAR chapters — the town was required to have a chapter to have a statue.
The statues were built between July 4, 1928 and March 1929. A Madonna of the Trail is located in Bethesda, Maryland; Beallsville, Pennsylvania: Wheeling, West Virginia; Springfield, Ohio; Richmond, Indiana; Vandalia, Illinois; Lexington, Missouri; Council Grove, Kansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Springerville, Arizona; and Upland, California. A few have been relocated from their original spot, generally for infrastructure expansion. Some have been repainted and do not have the original pink color.
The website https://pioneermonuments.net lists photos, location, dedication date, historical significance of site, the direction the statue faces, if and when it was moved, restored, and rededicated of each Madonna of the Trail. To view on the website, click the "Highlights" tab at the top, then on "Madonna of the Trail" from the drop-down menu.
After all, learning history will put our ancestors in a time and place.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone