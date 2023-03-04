Madonna of the trail.jpg

The Madonna of the Trail statue in Springerville is one of 12 placed nationwide to honor the pioneer women's spirit. 

 Becky McCreary

Statues have been designed, sculpted and erected in many cultures beginning perhaps earlier than 30,000 years ago. Some are visited often such as the Statue of Liberty, war heroes and presidents, while we pass by other notable figures. Twelve identical statues of a woman stand across mid-America from Bethesda, Maryland to Upland, California. They are the Madonna of the Trail. The pioneer woman stands with a small boy clutching her skirt, a baby in her arms, and her right hand holding the barrel of a rifle.

In 1911 the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR) looked for a project to commemorate the Old Trails Road, the westward path of thousands of pioneers. Initially they were going to put painted mileage makers along the route. When the plan changed to a pioneer mother statue, the National Old Trails Road Association was created to study the trails and select routes for the statues. Missouri Judge Harry S. Truman led the organization and would later speak at the first monument dedication in 1928.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?