The Amana colonists refrained from fancy architecture (no spires or stained glass in the churches) when building their seven colonies. Here, the modern-day Visitors' Center reflects their minimalist style.
After investigating sites in Kansas and Iowa, the True Inspirationists selected a location in the Iowa River Valley about 20 miles west of Iowa City. The seven villages were spaced about a mile apart in a rectangle and named according to their location to Amana — West Amana, South Amana, East Amana, High Amana, Middle Amana, and the purchase of the town of Homestead completed the seven communal colonies. The commune grew to 26,000 acres of land.
Each village consisted of 40 to 100 buildings with barns clustered at the edge of the village and orchards, vineyards and gardens encircling the settlement. Typical houses were rectangular, two-story buildings of wood post-and-beam construction, brick, or sandstone. Each village had its own church (no spire or stained glass windows), school, bakery, dairy, wine cellar, craftsman shops, and general store. There were also a number of communal kitchens in each village where groups of 30-40 people ate their three meals and two “betweeners” (snacks). There were no kitchens in the homes.
Health care and schooling were free. Each family member received an annual “drawing” account (credit, not cash) at the general store where goods were priced at cost. Everyone was expected to work and was assigned a job by the community elders, based on the individual talents and the needs of the community. Women worked in the gardens, laundry, kitchens, vineyards, sewed, knitted and some worked in the woolen mill.
Men worked in the craftsman shops, mills, on the farms, and some were sent outside the community to be educated as doctors or pharmacists. The commune was almost completely self-sustaining — they imported raw wool, machine parts and some soft goods. The export of woolen products and farm produce was the foundation of the economy.
A dialect of West Central German was spoken. Church services were held eleven times a week. Men could not marry until twenty-four years of age, and no woman until twenty. Baptism was not practiced; the Lord's Supper was celebrated only once in two years; foot-washing was held as a sacrament. The Inspirationists were opposed to war and taking oaths. The community did not recognize divorce, and second marriages (even for a widow) were considered reprehensible.
Although all Amana villages were similar, each had its distinctive aspects. The original village of Amana was reminiscent of a German town with its meandering main street and side streets. Middle Amana, the last village built, was laid out like American square blocks. South Amana was known for its predominance of brick construction, with a brick granary and chicken house and West Amana and High Amana had buildings made of sandstone.
A fire in the woolen mills and the 1930s Depression brought about the Amana Colonies’ “Great Change.”
