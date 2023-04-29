Amana_VC_05.jpg

The Amana colonists refrained from fancy architecture (no spires or stained glass in the churches) when building their seven colonies. Here, the modern-day Visitors' Center reflects their minimalist style. 

After investigating sites in Kansas and Iowa, the True Inspirationists selected a location in the Iowa River Valley about 20 miles west of Iowa City. The seven villages were spaced about a mile apart in a rectangle and named according to their location to Amana — West Amana, South Amana, East Amana, High Amana, Middle Amana, and the purchase of the town of Homestead completed the seven communal colonies. The commune grew to 26,000 acres of land.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

