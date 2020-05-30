Upon the forecast of a winter storm in snow country, people rush to stock up on milk and bread. As a hurricane builds in the oceans or Gulf, grocery stores run out of milk and bread. And in this Covid-19 pandemic, bread shelves have been quickly depleted.
Bread, in all its various forms, is the most widely consumed food in the world. The first baked bread was probably about 8000 B.C. in the Middle East, specifically Egypt. Grain was crushed and bakers produced what we now commonly recognize in its closest form as flatbreads, such as chapatis (India), naan (Middle East), or tortillas (Mexico).
By 600 B.C., the Persians had invented a windmill system for milling grains, and around 100 B.C., Mexicans began making stone-ground corn tortillas.
In 1834 the steel roller mill was invented in Switzerland. Instead of crushing the grain, the roller system broke it open, making it easier to separate the endosperm, germ and bran.
Throughout the world, countries developed their own versions of bread. Some leavened, others not. Roman social status was reflected by the bread they ate — they thought white bread to be of higher quality and more suited to the wealthy and educated.
In medieval Britain, bread was also a status symbol. The upper class preferred white loaves and the poor were left with rye, bran, and heavier breads.
The New York Public Library’s 2012 Lunch exhibit: “Nineteenth and early 20th-century cookbooks and magazines gave highly specific advice about lunchtime sandwich making. For ladies and children, the bread was supposed to be sliced very thinly and the crusts removed. For workers, thick slices with crusts were deemed more appropriate.”
Artisan breads, like Bruschetta, Baguette, Mediterranean and others, are formed into round or long shapes, and usually baked on baking sheets or stones. Loaf breads are baked in metal, glass, or clay pans and rise to form a rounded top.
Sandwich loaves are baked in longer metal pans with a slide-on lid, which results in a smooth, squared loaf with less crust and no rounded top, suitable for nicer sandwiches. Called Pullman pans because they were used in the Pullman railway cars, they were not invented by the Pullman Company, as they were in use in 18th Century Europe. In the small train kitchens, one Pullman loaf took up the space of two round-topped loaves.
Finding fewer loaves of bread on the shelves and more time at home, many people are baking their own bread. That in turn has resulted in a scarcity of flour, yeast, and other grains in the grocery stores, and yeast from Amazon is on backorder. I recently bought yeast, sold in only 2-pound bags, from an Amish store that sells in bulk. It will keep in glass jars in the freezer for 10 years.
Even on a hot desert day, the aroma of bread baking in the kitchen is a true comfort.
