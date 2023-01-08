In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, millions of immigrants came to the United States, and many had no intention to stay. Many were Italian peasants who had lost their property or were young unmarried men who wanted to make money. Those who returned to their home countries were known as “Birds of Passage,” a term that was used as early as the 1840s.
Of the Southern and Eastern European sojourners, approximately 44 of every 100 who arrived returned to their mother country. From 1907-1911, 73 out of every 100 Italians who arrived in the United States returned to their home country. Some – for example, Jewish – immigrants fleeing religious persecution intended to stay in the United States.
Industrial laborers were needed in New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. This impacted the number of immigrants who sought temporary residency. Birds of Passage were a crucial part of the U.S. economy during the height of mass immigration, when more than 20 million immigrants arrived in the United States from 1880-1920.
In 1917, the U.S. Congress enacted the first widely restrictive immigration law. The uncertainty generated over national security during World War I made it possible for Congress to pass this legislation, and it included several important provisions that paved the way for future acts. The 1917 Act included a literacy test that required immigrants over 16 years old to demonstrate basic reading comprehension. It also increased the tax paid by new immigrants. Finally, the Act excluded from entry anyone born in a geographically defined “Asiatic Barred Zone” except for Japanese and Filipinos.
The Emergency Quota Act of 1921 restricted the number of immigrants admitted from any country annually to 3% of the number of residents from that country living in the United States as of the 1910 Census. People from Northern and Western Europe had a higher quota and were more likely to be admitted to the U.S. than those from Eastern or Southern Europe or non-European countries.
Legislation was soon to impact the Birds of Passage; while both supporters and opponents argued their points beforehand, the Immigration Act of 1924 was eventually signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge. The Act, also known as the Johnson-Reed Act, reduced the quota to 2% of countries representation in the 1890 census when a relatively small percentage of the population was from regions that were regarded as less than desirable. To execute the new quota, the visa system was implemented in 1924 and is still in use today.
The Birds of Passage came to work. As one Slavic steelworker said, “A good job, save money, work all time, go home, sleep, no spend.”
