Immigrants

The painting "Udvandre på Larsens Plads" by Edvard Petersen circa 1890 depicts immigrant families at in a port city.

 Edvard Petersen

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, millions of immigrants came to the United States, and many had no intention to stay. Many were Italian peasants who had lost their property or were young unmarried men who wanted to make money. Those who returned to their home countries were known as “Birds of Passage,” a term that was used as early as the 1840s.

Of the Southern and Eastern European sojourners, approximately 44 of every 100 who arrived returned to their mother country. From 1907-1911, 73 out of every 100 Italians who arrived in the United States returned to their home country. Some for example, Jewish immigrants fleeing religious persecution intended to stay in the United States.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

