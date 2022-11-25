Rhododendrites

The Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital closed in 1930. This photograph is from the early 20th century, when the hospital was operational. It was part of an art  installation in 2018. The image of people is a cutout on exhibit in the former hospital. 

 Rhododendrites

Except for first- and second-class passengers, immigrants who made the sacrifice of leaving their homelands to find a better life in America suffered extreme conditions on the voyage, confusion upon arrival at Ellis Island, fatigue as they passed through a number of inspections, and uncertainties once they exited through the doors into the land of freedom. 

The voyage from Europe could take up to 12 weeks. There were no comforts for steerage passengers. Families huddled close to stay warm, protect their meager belongings, and to keep from getting separated in the mass of humans on the ships. There was no way to separate those who were sick or carried diseases. 



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?