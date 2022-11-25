The Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital closed in 1930. This photograph is from the early 20th century, when the hospital was operational. It was part of an art installation in 2018. The image of people is a cutout on exhibit in the former hospital.
Except for first- and second-class passengers, immigrants who made the sacrifice of leaving their homelands to find a better life in America suffered extreme conditions on the voyage, confusion upon arrival at Ellis Island, fatigue as they passed through a number of inspections, and uncertainties once they exited through the doors into the land of freedom.
The voyage from Europe could take up to 12 weeks. There were no comforts for steerage passengers. Families huddled close to stay warm, protect their meager belongings, and to keep from getting separated in the mass of humans on the ships. There was no way to separate those who were sick or carried diseases.
Food might include lukewarm soup, black bread, boiled potatoes, and herring or stringy beef. Food did not improve once they arrived at Ellis Island in the early years — corruption had reared its ugly head.
Tom Bernardin, author of The Ellis Island Immigrant Cookbook, wrote, “Surely the first concessionaire made himself a rich man at the expense of the immigrants’ stomachs.” Detained immigrants were generally served stewed prunes on stale bread, with no cutlery, and bowls were reused without washing. Improvements were in order.
After the immigrants stepped out of the last door at Ellis Island, they boarded the ferry to the mainland. There were some who had family already in America, which made their integration into the new society not easy but easier. Some boarded trains to take them away from the city. Others moved into ethnic communities in New York City and Boston.
Jews, many from Russia, joined others who had immigrated and settled in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the 1700s. Most Italians came from Southern Italy, and Brooklyn became a large Italian community. Irish immigrants settled in the Bronx, and many made their way to Boston, which today has the largest percentage of Irish Americans of any city in the United States.
Germans ventured westward into Pennsylvania and farther to find land similar to what they had left in Germany. Swedes, Norwegians and Finns migrated to Minnesota and Wisconsin. By 1920, Chicago had become the central city for Polish settlement in America, sometimes known as "Little Warsaw.”
Each country and ethnicity has its own foods. Reading the cookbook, which had family recipes and narratives, I found a few somewhat familiar German recipes from my family’s favorites. Some recipes have ingredients that we would not think about using. One of the most interesting recipes is from France.
Biscuit De Rems (Birthday Cake)
Take 9 eggs weigh them and take same weight in sugar
Take 6 eggs weigh them and take the same weight in flour
Take 3 eggs weigh them and take the same weight in butter
Beat the whites of 9 eggs until stiff. Fold in sugar. Then add the 9 egg yolks well beaten. Pour in flour gradually. Put in melted butter. Start baking in a slow oven — increase to moderate. It takes at least one hour to bake. A delicious cake!.
It has been estimated that nearly 40 percent of all current U.S. citizens can trace at least one of their ancestors to Ellis Island.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone