Every September it appears, as faithfully as the four seasons on the cover. It sits among the glossy, glitzy news, entertainment, and yellow journalism publications on magazine racks.The little yellow publication measures 5.5 by 8 inches and is full of information that generations have considered their farming, animal husbandry, gardening, and weather bible.
The Old Farmer's Almanac was created in 1792 by Robert B.Thomas, a schoolteacher and bookbinder in Grafton, Massachusetts. It has been published every year, making it the oldest continuously published periodical in North America. It was first named The Farmer’s Almanac, and in 1832 it became The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
The pages are filled with helpful information and wisdom. I remember an annual copy sitting on most of our farming neighbors’ kitchen tables or living room lamp stands or hanging on a nail in their barns. By year’s end it was dog-eared and worn, from the men looking up weather forecasts, the gestation period of livestock, and women found which phase of the moon is best to plant garden vegetables. There is folklore, astronomical data, recipes, health articles, tides, eclipses, and more.
In 1851 the new editor, John Henry Jenks, commissioned Boston artist Hammett Billings and engraver Henry Nichols to design a cover depicting the four seasons. Jenks dropped the new cover for three years and then reinstated it permanently in 1855. This trademarked design is still in use today.
The Old Farmer's Almanac may have been used by Abraham Lincoln in a trial in Beardstown, Illinois, in 1858, to argue the innocence of his client, William "Duff" Armstrong, who was on trial for murder. Lincoln used an almanac to refute the testimony of Charles Allen, an eyewitness who claimed he had seen the crime by the light of the Moon on August 29, 1857.
The book stated that not only was the Moon in the first quarter, but it was riding low on the horizon, about to set. Because the actual almanac used in the trial was not saved for posterity, there exists some controversy as to whether The Old Farmer's Almanac was the one used.
In the 1990s, the editors decided to discontinue drilling the hole in the upper left corner because it was costing them $40,000 a year and they felt that it was no longer necessary. However, when they surveyed their subscribers, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the hole, so the editors decided to continue drilling them.
The almanac has grown thicker over the years, due to more paid ads.
Old Farmer’s Almanac has a circulation of around 4 million copies each year, with substantial web and social media presence — numbers that put it in the category of U.S. magazines with the highest circulations. Like most magazines, the price has risen over the years — from 9 cents in 1792 to nearly $9 today.
How accurate are the forecasts which are based on previous weather patterns and sunspots? Probably not enough to wager a bet.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone