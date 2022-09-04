Purchase Access

Every September it appears, as faithfully as the four seasons on the cover. It sits among the glossy, glitzy news, entertainment, and yellow journalism publications on magazine racks.The little yellow publication measures 5.5 by 8 inches and is full of information that generations have considered their farming, animal husbandry, gardening, and weather bible.

The Old Farmer's Almanac was created in 1792 by Robert B.Thomas, a schoolteacher and bookbinder in Grafton, Massachusetts. It has been published every year, making it the oldest continuously published periodical in North America. It was first named The Farmer’s Almanac, and in 1832 it became The Old Farmer’s Almanac.



