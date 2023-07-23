"There is no suitable memorial, or plaque, or wreath or wall, or park or skyscraper lobby,” writer Toni Morrison said in 1989. "There's no 300-foot tower, there's no small bench by the road.” Morrison was speaking about Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, the largest slave port in America.
Charleston was a port of entry and quarantine station for 1,000 cargos, 40% to 50% of the 400,000 enslaved Africans brought to America between 1670 and 1808. They were held in “pest houses” where they were checked for communicable diseases before being transported to Charleston for sale at public auction.
Sullivan’s Island, now an affluent suburb of Charleston, sits at the entrance of Charleston Harbor, was once known as O’Sullivan’s Island. It was named for Captain Florence O’Sullivan, born in Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland and stationed on the island in the 1600s as a lookout.
During the American Revolution, the island was the site of a major battle at Fort Sullivan on June 28,1776. It was later renamed Fort Moultrie in honor of Revolutionary General William Moultrie. In 1960 the Department of Defense transferred Fort Moultrie to the National Park Service and it is managed as a unit of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park.
Writer Edgar Allan Poe was stationed at Fort Moultrie November 1827 to December 1828. Poe’s short story, “The Gold Bug,” published in 1843 was partially set on Sullivan’s Island. The story includes cryptography with a detailed description of a method for solving a simple substitution cipher using letter frequencies. His poem "Annabel Lee" is said to be about a girl Poe fell in love with while stationed in Fort Moultrie. Poe’s Tavern, a restaurant on the Island, uses his popularity in their marketing.
Charleston was the largest slave port in North America — 99% of all African Americans have ancestors that came through the island port. Seven African Americans were counted in the 2020 census of 1,800 residents on Sullivan’s Island. Top ancestry is English, German, and Irish.
Genealogists and researchers love cemeteries. Although only a few grave markers remain, the cemetery located at Station 22 1/2 was the African American cemetery. Located at Station 22 and Myrtle Street is the old cemetery for the town’s white residents. Stations are the old trolley stops.
From the ruins of Fort Moultrie, bricks were used in the construction of Stella Maris Catholic Church in the 1970s to serve Irish immigrants who came to Sullivan’s Island to work on projects for the Army Corps of Engineers.
On July 26, 2008, the Toni Morrison Society privately funded and dedicated a 6-foot, black steel bench on Sullivan’s Island. It is positioned to look out upon the waterway where ships arrived carrying Africans forced into slavery on American soil.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
