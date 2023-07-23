"There is no suitable memorial, or plaque, or wreath or wall, or park or skyscraper lobby,” writer Toni Morrison said in 1989. "There's no 300-foot tower, there's no small bench by the road.” Morrison was speaking about Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, the largest slave port in America.

Charleston was a port of entry and quarantine station for 1,000 cargos, 40% to 50% of the 400,000 enslaved Africans brought to America between 1670 and 1808. They were held in “pest houses” where they were checked for communicable diseases before being transported to Charleston for sale at public auction.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

