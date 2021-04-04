(Second of two parts)
Hoboes scratched messages on fence posts and trees, hopped on and off freight trains, and camped in out-of-sight places. They had their own vocabulary and adopted names for their fellow travelers.
Some men, and a few women, were Depression-era folks who lost their jobs or lost all their resources for many reasons and took to the road to find itinerant work. But, like many nomads throughout history, some chose the lifestyle for the freedom and adventure. They didn’t beg for money — they looked for work. They proudly said, “We are not beggars, robbers, bums, or tramps.”
Adopted names might have been their place of origin or a behavior or maybe a physical description. I seriously doubt that many went by their given name. Think about Tumbleweed, Little Hobo, Alabama Bob, Greenie, Cardboard, Ramblin’ Rudy, and Fry Pan Jack and what the names say about them.
Their special vocabulary included bridger: a hobo who rode both steam and diesel trains; catch the westbound: to die; gun boat: an empty can used for cooking; pearl diver: a dishwasher; jackrollers: thieves who targeted a hobo who just received a paycheck; lump: a packaged meal to take on the road. And canned heat: strained Sterno consumed for the alcohol.
There were hoboes who were not penniless. Some received military pensions and/or Social Security, picking up their checks at a post office General Delivery window.
There were towns and cities helpful to the men on the road. A restaurant in Tucson offered free food. There was a long trough in the back of the building where leftover food was dumped and hoboes could sort through it for what was edible. A little more humane, a Catholic church in Phoenix fed hoboes in a more traditional manner.
I was acquainted with a woman in Southern Indiana who hoboed for a year and wrote a book in 1996 about her experience. I imagine many of her fellow hoboes that she wrote about are now gone, but there is still a community of old hoboes, new hoboes, and wanna-be hoboes.
Since 1900 the city of Britt, Iowa has hosted the National Hobo Convention supported by the non-profit Hobo Days Association. The highlight of this festival is the election of the King and Queen of the Hobos.
Hoboes come to town and set up a jungle, sell their crafts and provide free entertainment to visitors. This year the celebration is August 12-15. There is a Hobo Museum in Britt, located in the north-central part of the state along the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad.
Is there an ancestor that disappeared from your family records? Maybe they were sitting around a campfire stirring up a pot of 29-Bean Soup or Libby’s Chili or Quick Fix Tummy Delight or Apple Tramp Breakfast Pie. Whatever they were doing, imagine the stories they told!
“Genealogy is more than names and dates. It is learning the culture of the time your ancestors lived.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azsags.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.