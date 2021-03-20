Scratched into the dirt or carved into a fence post or tree, a smiling cat signifying that a kind-hearted woman lives here was a message to travelers that they too could get food and water or work.
The men were someone’s father, uncle, brother, son, or friend, not just a faceless man hopping on and off a freight train. They were not tramps nor bums — they were hoboes.
Hoboes were migratory workers who helped fill America’s labor needs after the Civil War. They were usually homeless by choice — they worked to travel and traveled to work. Their chief mode of transportation was always freight trains.
All through history there have been those who choose to be homeless and nomadic and those who are forced into the way of life by circumstance.
The origin of the word “hobo” is not known, but could have derived with the migratory boys on western ranches — to distinguish them from the regular ranch boys, they were called hoe-boys because they were generally the ones using a hoe in the fields.
During the Great Depression, men, boys, and some women took to the road to find work. The Pennsylvania Railroad ran along our farm in Indiana and often a hobo jumped off the train and came into our yard and asked my folks if they had any work for him. They usually did and gave him a little money. They went a step further. Mother always fed the migrant on the porch, he thanked her, and went on down the road to the next farm.
Hoboes were loners. It was easier for them to travel and stay unnoticed and to wander among the boxcars in a train yard to find one in which to hop a ride. They were careful to avoid the yard police and often waited until the train was out of the yard before they could jump into a boxcar. Running alongside the car, throwing their sack aboard, then grabbing a handle to hoist themselves on was not easy. Many hoboes were injured or killed.
They did meet up in camps in secluded places called hobo jungles. The migratory men had ways of communicating with other hoboes, besides the smiling cat. A horizontal zigzag warned of a barking dog on the property; a rectangle with a dot in the middle and zig zag below the box cautioned that it was bad water; a vertical line with three diagonal lines resembling a Christmas tree told that police were nearby; an empty circle showed there was no work there.
I like to think that one of the hoboes drew a smiling cat on a tree in our front yard, not too far from where he jumped from a boxcar of the Pennsylvania Railroad.
(To be continued)
“Genealogy is more than names and dates. It is learning the culture of the time your ancestors lived.”
