Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Whether you are a long-time, a novice, or a wanna-be genealogist, one thing will be a problem for most of you. What to do with your research and documentation and ever-growing family trees when your interest in genealogy has waned or you want to have a home for it when you pass away.

You have spent hours plying family members with questions, sorting photographs, solving many ancestry puzzles, learning a genealogy software program, visiting or writing to courthouses for vital records, and studying an inherited collection of family history. You have worn out many pencil erasers (always use a pencil), searched endlessly online genealogy sites, and more. You have saved family heirlooms from being inventory in an antique store, and maybe you have written family stories. Most importantly you have met and become acquainted with family that you perhaps never knew of — they came alive with your research!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?