Whether you are a long-time, a novice, or a wanna-be genealogist, one thing will be a problem for most of you. What to do with your research and documentation and ever-growing family trees when your interest in genealogy has waned or you want to have a home for it when you pass away.
You have spent hours plying family members with questions, sorting photographs, solving many ancestry puzzles, learning a genealogy software program, visiting or writing to courthouses for vital records, and studying an inherited collection of family history. You have worn out many pencil erasers (always use a pencil), searched endlessly online genealogy sites, and more. You have saved family heirlooms from being inventory in an antique store, and maybe you have written family stories. Most importantly you have met and become acquainted with family that you perhaps never knew of — they came alive with your research!
The focus of this column and the next two, August 7 and 21, is planning the future of your hard work. Recently, genealogy author and speaker Marian Burk Wood sent me a copy of her latest book (2021), “Planning a Future for Your Family’s Past.” She guides the reader through the process.
Ms. Wood’s process is PASS. Prepare: getting your genealogy collection in order. Allocate: deciding ownership by choosing what you want to keep and what can leave your collection. Set Up: Plan for the future of your collection. Share: Share your family history, now. She says, “Even if you think there are no obvious heirs for your genealogical materials, you can take steps today to avoid having your collection end up in the recycle bin later.”
A few years ago a friend and fellow Green Valley Genealogy Society, now Southern Arizona Genealogy Society, member died. In haste to empty her apartment, her family took all her genealogy research and books that she had authored to the White Elephant Thrift Store. The store had no use for personal genealogy and it went into the dumpster. Don’t let this happen to your work.
For those who think that they are finished researching and documenting and are ready to pass it on now, skip ahead temporarily to the final S in PASS,Share. Do you have a published book, binder(s) of family history, computer files, or a box of research materials that you no longer want? You just want it gone. Is there a family member who has asked for your work and you know that they will appreciate and protect it? Give it to them now so that they can enjoy it and continue with the project. We will get back to this S in a later column.
Prepare. If your work is in a software program on your computer, it needs to be prepared for whomever will inherit your family genealogy. Do not assume that anyone will open your computer and search for genealogy files. You need to have specific, visible written instructions for what they should look for. And don’t forget the passwords.
To be continued; Preparing hard copy.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com
