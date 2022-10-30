“My great-grandpa born in 1863 emigrated from Germany and came through Ellis Island in 1880. They changed his name from Johann Schmidt to John Smith.”
Two fallacies here.
There was no Ellis Island Immigrant Center until 1892, and they never changed an immigrant’s name at any U.S. port. It may have been changed because great-grandpa Smith wanted to assimilate into the United States without a foreign name. Or the person writing names did not hear or write the name correctly.
Recently, Green Valley News reader Patsy Heacox emailed me about a book she received and thought it would interest me.
"The Ellis Island Immigrant Cookbook" by Tom Bernardin is much more than a cookbook! It has the island’s history, photographs, and pen and ink sketches. The notes by recipe contributors give immigrant family stories as well.
When Ellis Island Immigration Center opened, it was only one of dozens of ports where immigrants first set foot on North American soil. Ports lined the country's perimeter and Alaska, Canada and Nova Scotia.
Ellis Island is the best known.
The 3.3-acre island in the New York Harbor was called Kioshk by the Native Americans and later Oyster Island because of the abundance of oyster beds in the water surrounding it.
If you find the name Gibbet (gallows) Island in your research, it earned the name after a pirate was hanged there.
By 1785 the island was owned by Samuel Ellis; in 1808, the federal government purchased it for $10,000.
By the War of 1812, there were four forts in New York Harbor — Fort Gibson on Ellis Island, Case Williams on Governor’s Island, Castle Clinton on the Battery, and Fort Wood on Bedloe’s Island. The latter was renamed and is now Liberty Island, where Lady Liberty stands. All are national monuments.
Castle Garden, the first New York-New Jersey immigrant processing center, was on Castle Clinton on the southern tip of Manhattan. It opened in 1885, and New York state administered it. Eight million arrivals from Europe were inspected by the time it closed in 1890 due to massive immigration.
They processed arrivals for two more years at the old Barge office in Manhattan. Today it is a Coast Guard Station. Castle Garden is called Castle Clinton National Monument and serves as the ticket center for ferries to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.
In 1892, Ellis Island Immigration Center opened its doors, and the first immigrant to enter was 17-year-old Annie Moore from County Cork, Ireland. Annie and her two younger brothers were the first of 17 million Irish to be processed at Ellis Island. Cobh (Ireland) Heritage Trust Ltd. erected a statue of Annie and her brothers. It is dedicated to all who emigrated from Ireland.
In 1897, the wooden structure at Ellis Island burned, and a new fireproof limestone and brick structure was constructed.
Next, we will look at the people who entered and how they were processed to begin a new life in America.