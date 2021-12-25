Second of two parts
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) was established in 1935 and, for the next eight years, 8.5 million Americans were employed to modernize and expand the country’s infrastructure. Some of their work was building complete towns, referred to as “greenbelts.”
Only three towns were built and they still exist today. Greenhills, Ohio in the northern suburbs of Cincinnati, has a population of about 4,000. The 1.25-square-mile village with 676 units is completely surrounded by Winton Woods, a premier park in Hamilton County.
Greendale, Wisconsin is located southwest of Milwaukee. The government built 366 buildings, most of which were two-story, with a total of 572 living units. The village is much larger than Greenhills with a population of about 14,000.
Greenbelt, Maryland, the largest of the greenbelts with a population of about 24,000, was the first greenbelt city constructed, with 885 dwellings. Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, helped designer Rexford Tugwell lay out the town on a site that had been mostly tobacco fields. The city is in Prince George's County, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C. It was designed as a complete city, with businesses, schools, roads and facilities for recreation and town government.
When the greenbelt housing was built, the Federal Government was the landlord. An individual had to meet certain requirements in order to rent a place in any of the towns. For example, in Wisconsin, a person’s annual income had to fall between $1,200 to $2,700 per year. Having a family with children was also important, even though there were units referred to as bachelor apartments and honeymoon suites. The government even considered an individual’s moral character before deciding to rent a unit.
The homes shared a common site design and building plan. They were built close to the curb, eliminating a front yard. Instead, the emphasis was on having a larger backyard for playing and gardening, with a feeling of being in the country.
The homes had similar floor plans and are fondly referred to as having been built backwards.The living room was in the rear of the house, with a large picture window overlooking the backyard. In most cases, the main entryway was on the side or in the back of the home. The entrance near the curb (in the small extension of the building) provided an entry into the utility room, which was next to the eat-in kitchen.There were up to four bedrooms of modest to small size.
An innovation for its time, the wood sub floor of the second floor served as the ceiling, cutting back on the expense of an extra ceiling layer. The homes were built on a concrete foundation, with a crawl space instead of a basement.
Following World War II, Congress ordered the U.S. Housing Administration to sell the towns. Many residents of Greenhills and Greendale purchased their dwellings to protect the greenbelt. All three towns are now National Historical Landmarks.
