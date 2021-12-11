Ninety-two years ago the stock market crashed, setting the stage for the Great Depression. In less than three years, the unemployment rate reached 22.9 percent and the gross domestic product dropped 23.1 percent between 1931 and 1932. With the stock market crash, there were also 5,755 bank failures. Many depositors lost their savings, homes, businesses, and farms.
In a landslide election Nov. 8, 1932, New York Governor Franklin Roosevelt won over President Herbert Hoover, garnering 88.9 percent of the Electoral College votes and 57.4 percent of the popular vote. Roosevelt and Vice President John Nance Garner took office March 4, 1933.
The next day Roosevelt declared a bank holiday, closing the nation’s banks for several days in an attempt to curb the number of bank runs and bank failures. Four days after that he signed into law the Emergency Banking Relief Act. And on March 22 he signed the Beer-Wine Revenue Act, a law that helped repeal the 18th Amendment (Prohibition).
On March 31, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was created by the Emergency Conservation Work Act, putting unemployed young men from urban areas to work in the nation’s forests and parks. In less than two months more work programs were established to put Americans to work.
A number of relief acts were implemented in the next three completed terms of the president and the economy began to heal. The website www.livingnewdeal.org has a timeline of the New Deal projects, both their inception ad when they ended.
After eight years, existing from 1935-1943, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) ended — it had employed individually 8.5 million Americans who labored to modernize and expand the country’s infrastructure. Some of their work was building complete towns, referred to as “greenbelts.” Inspired by England’s Garden City movement, planners envisioned hundreds of greenbelt towns around the country. Surrounded by areas of forests and farms, they were meant to provide affordable homes with easy access to jobs in nearby cities.
The affordable houses, landscaping, parks, playgrounds, schools, and civic buildings were designed to nurture a sense of community. Applicants for residency were screened based on income, occupation, and a willingness to become involved in community activities. Much of the towns’ business was conducted through cooperatives. Congress pared plans for the greenbelt towns and delayed funding. Lacking the heavy construction equipment they needed to break ground, WPA workers used picks and shovels to turn the plan into a reality.
Ultimately and unfortunately, just three towns — Greenhills, Ohio; Greendale, Wisconsin; and Greenbelt, Maryland — were completed. A fourth town planned for New Jersey was canceled.
Have the greenbelt towns survived? Did the planned communities work?
(To be continued)
“Learning history will put our ancestors in a time and place.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com