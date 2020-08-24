Spanish-style gates are iconic to the Southwestern look of homes, including many in the Madera Reserve subdivision off Whitehouse Canyon Road. The classic Mission style emphasizes native materials combined with traditional metalwork.
These gates often open into private courtyards filled with plants and a fountain, where residents can sit outdoors away from the noise and view of the street.
The vibrant colors, bold Mexican design elements such as painted frescoes and mosaic tiles, and large posts and rafters, all add to the timeless beauty of this unique look.