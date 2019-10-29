The first of eight Garden Discovery Days for children up to age 5 brought 17 youngsters and their parents to the event run by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
Instructor Cassie Burruel opened the hour-long gathering by reading aloud a book about planting. Then the children planted spinach seeds in small pots, watered the seeds and tasted samples of three kinds of fresh greens.
Sessions are on Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
Today: Learning about pumpkins and painting them
Nov. 6: Learning about lettuce and planting lettuce seeds
Nov. 13: Learning about leaves and making a wreath
Nov. 20: Learning about pine trees and cones and making a turkey
Dec. 4: Learning about Swiss chard and planting seeds
Dec. 11: Learning about a winter fairy garden
Dec. 18: Learning about cotton and decorating a Christmas stocking
Due to the materials used and planting in soil, it is recommended that children wear play clothes.
Garden Discovery Days sessions are free at Cooperative Extension at 530 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road.
For more information: 520-648-0808.