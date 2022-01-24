Gaps widen between BAJA softball teams

Games played Jan. 14-19, 2022
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Monday morning, Jan. 17, featured league-leading, undefeated Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors against the winless, burrow-dwelling Animal Care Center of Green Valley. LeFave won the first 16-11 with Ron Severson perfect at the plate. In a sign of things to come, the Animals snarled back and took the second 18-15. Mike Palmer had 6 hits, Mark Hess and Dave Hyslop 5, and Chas Palacios 4 for the Investors.
The afternoon paired Insurance Center of Green Valley and Longhorn Grill & Saloon. The Horns took game one 20-16. Divya DeGarde’s bases-clearing double and Jim Avent’s 2-RBI triple led to big innings. The Horns also won the second 18-12 as Rich Malinowsky pitched three shutout innings. The Insurer’s Mike Gempel and Harley Thompson had 6 hits. Wally Towne and Jim DeWilde had 5. Manager Debbie Seguin had 4 big hits and her outfield play kept the games close.
Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, saw the rejuvenated Animal Care Center take two from the Insurance Center 26-19 and 16-15. Joey Waldschmitt’s triple and double led the Animals in game 1. Game 2 was a thriller as Animals’ Bill Kuhn and Joe Neuss hit homers and Jan Furuli played solid D in right field. The Animals scored 6 in their last at bat with ageless DeWayne Schmidt’s key infield single. Craig Burgess and Michelle Schilling each had 7 hits for the Insurers.
Jeff LeFave’s crew bounced back from Monday’s loss to take two from the Longhorns 22-19 and 17-16. Great outfield play by LeFave’s Paul Hill and Horn’s Alan Welsch kept runs to double digits. Horns Cathy Yearout had big hits in both games and, as usual, was solid at first base while her teammates struggled. Alan Anderson had 7 hits for LeFave, while Paul Hill, Clair Prodey, and Bob Hoyler had 6.
It’s early but after three weeks , the Faves are the big dogs on the block.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Monday’s double header was split (a league first) as the 3 ½ Barbers clipped Hickey Automotive 27-15 in game 1 scoring 13 runs in the final inning. The mechanics tuned-up bats nipped the Barbers 16-14 in game 2. Dave Feagan, Alfred Gong, Joe Horvath and Mike Iannacchino led the Hickey hitters. Russ Henegar caught two hard line drives to end the game 2. Vince Robinett (3 HR) and Bill Seavecki led the Barbers’ hitters. Barbers’ Kurt Kohler made stellar left field catches, preserving the first game win.
Two Girls Pizza swept Health Insurance Solutions 16-5 and 19-12. John Patterson, Frankie Trusian, Lamar Troutman and Nick Olvera led the Insurance Solutions’ hitters. Dan Coleman was a perfect 8 for 8 while Jose Cepeda, Sam Davis and Jim Cassidy were almost flawless at the plate. The Pizza squad, led by Tom Trecker’s play at shortstop, turned 7 double plays in the two games!
On Wednesday, Jan. 19h, 3 ½ Barbers team looked strong as they defeated Health Insurance Solutions by scores of 13-5 and 15-13. The clippers were led offensively in game 1 by Jim Sears, Rick Hoen, Gary Anderson who were perfect at the plate. Bill Seavecki homered to support Rick Keagy’s dazzling pitching. Sears added a homer in game 2. The Insurance crew was led by the hitting of Nick Olvera and Norm Friedman.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Week 1’s enthusiasm followed into Week 2. The three teams sponsored by Shawn Smith Remax Realty were excited to PLAY BALL! Everyone steps in the batter's box with hopes of hitting the ball over the fence or at least to the fence. Not many can do this, but boy did the few who can come through with some awesome hits.
Penny Durgan’s first hit bulleted to the fence. Randy George, Rich Murphy, David Fehringer, Paul Klouda and Mac Robinson all followed Penny's lead. Dashing and stretching, John Vitale caught Vicki Hubbard's outfield hit, robbing her of at least a double. The dugout had fun booing John for denying Vicki’s great hit. Robert Cannon’s three RBIs almost gave his Orange team a chance to outscore the Yellow team. Game 1’s final score: Yellow with 11 runs. Orange and Green tied with 8 runs.
Game 2 was shortened as Game 1 ran overtime. Ageless, speedy Arlie Lyons whacked a long double, scoring two runners. Green Team took the win with 8 runs, Yellow with 4 and Orange with 3.
