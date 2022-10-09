It’s one of the most important political races in Pima County this election cycle but nobody’s talking about it much.
It’s Nick Pierson vs. Greg Taylor for a seat on the Pima County Community College District board representing District 4, which includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita. If you’re in Supervisor Steve Christy’s District 4, you’re in this one.
It’s a non-partisan race for a volunteer, six-year term. There’s also a race in District 2 (same boundaries as Supervisor Matt Heinz), which includes the rest of Sahuarita. But this one has more eyes on it.
Why? Because the PCC board has seen a lot of divisive 3-2 votes, and the winner of this race will become that third, often deciding, vote because the incumbent — part of the majority — isn’t running.
Meet Nick Pierson
You might recognize Pierson’s name. He ran for Congress as a Republican in 2018, losing in the general to Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva. Two years later, he ran for the Tucson Unified School District board, also coming up short.
He was born in Nogales, Arizona, to parents of Mexican descent (his dad served in WWII) and he grew up on two reservations in Arizona, where his dad taught public school. He’s a UA grad in agriculture and life sciences, and he helped his mom learn English.
Pierson just finished nine years on the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation Board of Directors and has been involved in youth programs and causes.
He’s well aware of the divisions on the board, and that a recent draft report from the Higher Learning Commission accrediting agency will toss a big hot potato into their laps. The report points to dissension in the ranks and pretty much says, “Get your act together.” The worst that could happen is losing accreditation — which would be devastating but is unlikely.
The HLC put the school on probation in 2013, the year after former Chancellor Roy Flores resigned for, uh, medical reasons. Accusations of sexual harassment and suggestions that Flores fostered a hostile work environment probably played into it, too. Current Chancellor Lee Lambert arrived in 2013.
Pierson has a lot of concerns about PCC, among them:
•Hit on all pistons; meet vocational needs as well as assist those who plan to pursue four-year degrees. “Increasing the workforce has to be a big goal of the college,” he says.
•Recruitment (numbers have been weakish in recent years). Better recruiting of students just out of high school.
•Find niches, such as teaching financial services (Pierson's career background) and bilingual business transactions that has students working with customers from Mexico.
•He’d also like to encourage programs in personal financial literacy and parenting without losing sight of why PCC exists — “Empower every learner, every day, for every goal.”
•Most of all, get out there and listen to people. What do they want PCC to be? Pierson says he’s aware that bad news influences people and can tank a reputation. Deal with reality and perception and teach people what PCC is all about (he doesn’t think the average person knows what the college delivers).
Reports of dysfunction in the administration and complaints from staff have to be dealt with, of course. First, to see how real they are.
Pierson is pained by the fact that kids coming out of high school today seem to have lost that spark, that enthusiasm about their future. He believes PCC can restore it and wants to be part of that.
“I don’t have all the answers but it’s going to be a big job to get all the information to serve the needs of the community,” he said.
