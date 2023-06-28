Soccer & Fireworks: 7 to 10 pm. FC Tucson professional soccer club plays Arizona Arsenal, with a post-match firework show. Info: fctucson.com. Kino Sports Complex; 2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson.
Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 9 pm Herb Wisdom Field in Tubac. Food and beverage vendors, live entertainment and fireworks at sundown. Free entrance.
Tuesday, July 4
4th of July Family Pot Luck Picnic: 11 am to 1 pm. Bring a dish to pass if you can. After the picnic, head back to Main St. for more family fun! Info: 520-460-0303. Arivaca Schoolhouse; 4th Ave, Arivaca.
27th Annual "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration: 7 to 10 pm. Entertainment, food vendors, free parking. Info: 520-791-4101. Tucson Convention Center; Grenada and Church Ave, Tucson.
Arivaca's Annual 4th of July Parade: 10 to 10:30 am. Arivaca Rd closes at 9:45am; parade starts at 10 am. Info: 520-398-8515. Arivaca
Old Fashioned 4th of July: 10 am to 12 pm. Free admission, food, prizes and kids games. Info: 520-398-2252. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac.
Oro Valley July 4th Celebration: 5 to 9 pm. Live music, food trucks, jumping castles, face painting, and activities. Oro Valley Aquatic Center open until 8 pm. Info: 520-229-4711. James D Kriegh Park; 23 W Calle Concordia, Tucson.
Star Spangled Spectacular: 5 to 9:30 pm. Splash pad, field games, inflatables, food vendors and car show. Crossroads at Silverbell District Park; 7548 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson.
Stars & Stripes: 5 to 9 pm. Parade, car show, vendors, food trucks, and live music, plus a fireworks show that’ll end the night with a bang! Sahuarita Town Hall; 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. Info: 520-445-7850.
Tombstone 4th of July: 6 to 10 pm. Free festivities and lots of food vendors. Info: 520-457-9317. Medigovich Field; North St at 7th St, Tombstone.
