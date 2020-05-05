Four earn Women of Quail Creek scholarships

The Women of Quail Creek, a social and philanthropic group, is carrying on a generous tradition.
In 2016, the group began offering scholarships to select female students at Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School.
A second scholarship, offered by the group since 2017, is Women in Transition. It's open to females age 21 and older who are returning to school to earn a degree or certificate to increase or learn new job skills.
Each WIT recipient is awarded a $2,500 scholarship with funds in the recipient’s name going directly to the school or college where it can be used for tuition, fees and books when bought through their school account. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and residents of Pima and Santa Cruz counties.
This year, four Women in Transition scholarships are being awarded, with a total of $9,395, those applicants who have demonstrated a need for financial assistance and have provided three letters of recommendation. The total amount is less than $10,000, as one recipient’s scholarship of $1,895 pays for full training to earn professional warehouse manager certification.
Peggy McGee of TWOQC said scholarship money comes from donations and fundraisers, with a large fundraiser held in October.
“Our primary fundraiser last year was the Javelina Hoedown. Besides the price of the tickets, there was a 50-50 raffle, baskets raffle and silent auction which brought in the bulk of the approximately $10,000 raised during the event,” she explained.
Due to the pandemic, six finalists were individually interviewed by phone by two members of TWOQC interview committee. To ensure fairness, each finalist was asked the same questions.
An April 27 scholarship presentation was canceled and will hopefully be rescheduled in the fall.
Scholarship winners
April Escarcega, 40, lives in Sahuarita. She began volunteering in 2017 at the Sahuarita Food Bank, where her attitude of dedication and organizational skills were quickly recognized and she was offered a part-time position as a logistics coordinator. Escarcega’s $1,895 scholarship will completely pay for a Logistics Managerial Course for her continued training and help her grow in her career.
Jasmine Spear, 36, lives in Sahuarita and is receiving her second Women in Transition scholarship from TWOQC. She earned the first one in 2015 and recently graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in public health.
As a stay-at-home mom with three children and one paycheck, tuition wasn’t affordable. Spear will use her $2,500 scholarship to take preliminary nursing courses at Pima Community College towards her goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner.
“Female students balance school with employment, family and many other responsibilities of adult life. The Women in Transition scholarship from The Women of Quail Creek will help me attain my goal of working in the medical field by easing the monetary burden of school on my family. I am very honored and grateful for this scholarship,” Spear said.
Marisa Acosta, 28, lives in Tucson, where she teaches sixth-grade math at San Xavier Mission School. She will use the $2,500 scholarship to obtain an Arizona teaching certificate. During the 2019-2020 school year, Acosta worked with Raytheon Native American engineers to partner with San Xavier Mission School to establish the Raytheon American Indian Network.
“With tuition increasing and unexpected fees towards my Post Degree Teaching Certification, my heart is completely invested in my school and students. I want to continue and help and teach children of the Tohono O’odham and Pasqua Yaqui Tribes to understand that they can be successful and become anything,” Acosta explained.
Harley Plasencio, 25, is the first one in her family to attend college, and gratefully expressed her thanks.
“Receiving the Women in Transition scholarship will benefit me immensely. Nursing school is challenging enough, and with added financial stressors it has become even more challenging. I am extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity from TWOQC. Being a thankful recipient has motivated me to give back to my community in ways I have not yet been able to.”
Plasencio works as a home health aide while taking courses at Pima Community College and Arizona State University to earn certification as a Registered Nurse specializing geriatric and hospice patient care.
