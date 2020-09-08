FOUR-COLOR SPECTRUM: Artists take on new challenge

As popular as the past three art challenges have been for local painters looking to keep busy and be artistically challenged at home, they’ve also been a hit with viewers near and far.
Rich Metcalf and Deanna Brooks of Green Valley are keeping the competitions going, and they came up with a new challenge that's both limiting and wide ranging.
Challenge 4, known as the Dichromatic Challenge, allows artists to use only two colors plus white, and black or brown. Colors created by mixing the four are permitted.
Though colors are limited, the subject field is wide open — and it's artists’ choice. It may include abstract, architecture, landscape, nature, portraiture, seascape, still life and beyond.
•
With an innate eye for color and beauty, Betty-lee Hepworth created a mini painting based on a morning walk to the lake near her home in Indiana.
“There, standing tall, was this magnificent plant bathed in back light. I just stood and stared. I couldn’t move my eyes away from its brilliance. I didn’t want to leave and marveled at my fortune in being able to be near the marsh at that moment,” Hepworth wrote from her cooler home. “I decided it would stay with me even longer if I painted it. Now it’s part of series of natural wonders I’m painting.”
She used cobalt blue (because it has a cool bias), benzimidazolone yellow light (as it has a neutral bias), bone black that mixes with yellow (to make a muted green) and titanium white.
More than the experience of this painting, Hepworth appreciates the work involved by Metcalf and Brooks to create these challenges.
•
Hugh Beykirch created an abstract based on events that occurred in early August.
The title “Pandora’s Pandemic” came to him first. Then he worked on the painting for three days.
“It was inspired by three events: The anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, and our current worldwide debacle. The title in Mandarin is collaged into the 36-by–36-inch- painting,” he explained.
Using acrylic mixed media and collage papers that he made, Beykirch used bone black/black gesso, zinc white/white gesso, cadmium red light and transparent red iron oxide, plus shadings, to create this abstract.
•
Layne Cook created “Page Turner” and commented that she appreciates Metcalf and Brooks for creating the ongoing series of Art Challenges.
“I’m enjoying the opportunity to share with fellow artists during this time when we can’t interact in person,” Cook wrote from her summer home in Seattle. “This is such a great challenge because it forces us to think about values and subtle color shifts of warm and cool when we don’t have colors to distract us from these important principles.”
In addition to black and white, she used burnt sienna and green earth, which gave her the colors she needed to mix and paint skin tones.
The title “Page Turner” might also be this reader’s name.
•
Using limited colors to her full advantage, Karen Wolffis may become a convert to using fewer colors.
She used Holbein aqua oil paint colors of white, burnt sienna, ultramarine blue and alizarin red to create her prominent painting titled “Bad Hair Day.” It’s part of her series of paintings of women — many with hats and plenty of vivid color.
“I chose this color scheme for the flesh-tone colors, dark values and intensity of blue and red that I could get by mixing. It was much easier to use this limited palette than what I’m used to,” she remarked.
•
While spending the summer in New Mexico, Green Valley artist Nanci Sheppard visited the Kit Carson House in Taos where she took a photo in the courtyard of the 1800s historic home to create her painting.
Carson (1809 to 1868) was a frontiersman, fur trapper, wilderness guide and U.S. Army officer who gained notoriety in the westward expansion of the U.S.
“I used blue, yellow ochre, white and very dark brown. Since yellow and blue make green, I wasn’t sure how blue and yellow ochre would translate to green, but here is the result,” Sheppard wrote modestly.
Wouldn’t Kit Carson be proud!
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.