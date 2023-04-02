Diablitos photo YB 2023 (2).jpg

Director Roberto Martinez (lower right) will direct student mariachi group "Los Diablitos" from Sunnyside High School in Sahuarita on April 16.

Concluding the Green Valley Concert Band's six seasonal concerts on Sunday, April 16 is “Love of Music!” Director Roberto Martinez will bring his student mariachi group, “Los Diablitos” from nearby Sunnyside High School to show the exceptional skills of his 13 young musicians.

The Sunnyside High School logo or mascot is the “Blue Devils.” The mariachi’s group name is the “Diablitos” or “little devils” to match the school logo.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

