Concluding the Green Valley Concert Band's six seasonal concerts on Sunday, April 16 is “Love of Music!” Director Roberto Martinez will bring his student mariachi group, “Los Diablitos” from nearby Sunnyside High School to show the exceptional skills of his 13 young musicians.
The Sunnyside High School logo or mascot is the “Blue Devils.” The mariachi’s group name is the “Diablitos” or “little devils” to match the school logo.
“Ever since Linda Ronstadt organized the first mariachi festival in Tucson in the 1970s where Director Martinez, who was then a young student, mariachi music has become a high caliber art form in Southern Arizona,” said Green Valley Concert Band Artistic Director and Conductor John Snavely.
Snavely performed with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra that accompanied high-caliber mariachi ensembles in the first years of Ronstadt’s festivals.
Martinez, a Sunnyside High School alum, began teaching the group in 2018. He grew up performing with the mariachi ensemble, “Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson” during his high school years and eventually joined Mariachi Cobre in 1978.
The group auditioned to perform with Mariachi Cobre at DisneyWorld’s Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida where he performed for 33 years before moving on to teach students his love of this music.
Martinez instills the ideals of music literacy and reaching higher levels of learning by attending and earning a completion degree from a post-secondary institution of higher education.
Among the various highlights of the April 16 concert are Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” a Latino-Mexicana Suite; “Clarinet Candy,” by Leroy Anderson; and Symphonic Dances from “Fiddler of the Roof." The concert will close with “Them Basses” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
