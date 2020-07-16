The Green Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is awarding five scholarships to full or part-time students at Pima Community College, thanks to proceeds from the 2020 LUNAFEST traveling film festival.
The recipients are: Harley Plasencio, Ana Soto Velazquez, Gabriella Morales Ariana Garcia and Halianna Piller.
Plasencio, 25, is in the Nursing program and plans on becoming a registered nurse. Her work as a home health aide has encouraged her to consider working as a hospice nurse or to specialize in geriatrics.
Soto Velazquez, 20, is a full-time student majoring in Environmental Science, and has worked as a research intern in the Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona. Her goal is to be a scientist and contribute to the environmental science field.
Morales, 25, is a Liberal Arts major pursuing a career in the field of psychology. She works as a special needs paraprofessional in a preschool.
Garcia, 25, is a nursing student who is seeking certification as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist or a Nurse Practitioner. She is the first in her family to have the opportunity to pursue higher education and chose nursing as a career because it helps people at their most vulnerable time.
Piller, 24, is pursuing a Pre-Engineering Associate of Science. Her educational goal is to transfer to the University of Arizona. Her career goal is to use engineering to create solutions to medical problems.
These young women will be introduced at AAUW's next Lunafest on Feb. 22, 2021, in Green Valley.
AAUW is a national organization which for more than 130 years has worked to improve the lives of women and their families. The Green Valley Branch has been in existence for over 45 years.
Since 2016 it has joined with LUNA as a host of LUNAFEST, a traveling film festival that champions and supports women, is open to the public and has become so popular that it regularly sells out. The proceeds from LUNAFEST 2020 have provided for five scholarships of $1,800 each.