FINDING SOLACE IN THE SOIL! Four gardening adventures

When the going gets tough, the tough get dirty.
Their gardening hands, anyway, and they couldn’t be more pleased.
In these trying times of daily Covid updates, shutdowns and shelter-in protocols, many in Green Valley are finding solace in soil. Four gardening couples share their stories from the tension-reducing respites of their outdoor retreats.
Lessons learned
Leslie Campbell’s focus as a fledgling retiree, new to Arizona in 2007, was to delve into the desert, literally. In two years, she completed Master Gardener coursework, became a docent at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and, with husband Gary, joined Green Valley Gardeners. The club promotes gardening knowledge and related environmental issues through educational and charitable efforts.
Little did they know what joys they’d reap.
This couple from Georgia found success in arid-climate gardening by honing in on native plant species, but they also like trying non-natives from similar climates, such as Indian Hawthorne shrubs.
They’ve learned a lot from GV Gardener seminars, forged friendships with fellow gardeners, and relish an ever-growing wealth of knowledge about life in a sometimes-hostile climate. Pandemic? Desert dwellers know pests, all right.
Roughly 11 years in as Arizona transplants, the Campbells returned to the East Coast for several months before recently coming back to the desert, intent on downsizing to a more manageable yard than past ones, and have one ripe for an update.
“As we deal with the coronavirus issues, it’s great to begin planning our new garden spaces,” Leslie said.
While the garden club has scaled back on public activities due to coronavirus-related cautions, the Campbells find just stepping into their own yard makes them feel less housebound.
They’re eagerly awaiting visiting nurseries again, shopping possibilities and designing planting combos, as soon as businesses are allowed to reopen, Leslie said.
Hot desert times
Like the Campbells, Curt and Kathy Haug are also desert transplants. Lifelong Minnesotans, they were immediately drawn to a lushly landscaped Quail Creek home — a perfect fit for the couple who, in 2005, came from a 5-acre farm full of trees, flowers and vegetables.
Their new yard featured citrus trees, roses, oleanders, olive trees, and palms.
“We were pretty naïve,” but caught on, Kathy said.
“We grew tired of all the extra water the plants were needing (and) covering the fruit trees during some cold winter nights. Our neighbor used to tease us that our place looked like 'Hobo Village' on these nights!”
For the next several years, they stuck it out with the high-maintenance mix, eventually working toward cactus and a more carefree landscape.
They enlisted help from R & A Landscaping, added boulders, rip-rap and a copious variety of cactus, some of which started out as cactus gardens purchased from a big-box store.
“We just kept transplanting them as they got larger,” Kathy said.
Others were cuttings from various cacti in the yard. Most, though, came from cactus nurseries in Tucson, difficult places to escape without leaving with something. They’ve also relied on “Cactus Joe” at Green Valley’s Desert Bloom Botanical Center for plants and advice.
Favorite? Too hard to choose. “We love them all,” Kathy said. “Toothpick” because they’re hardy, “Curiosity,” a fast-growing, columnar type, for its looks.
“We did learn one interesting fact about saguaros — they will go up in flames if you get too close with a propane torch while burning weeds! Big mistake.”
Despite its prickly nature, their captivating collection has softened the sting of stay-home restriction.
“During this time of social distancing, we have thoroughly enjoyed our yard — both keeping up with yard chores or just relaxing and enjoying the view,” Kathy said.
(The Haugs’ yard was among five chosen for the Green Valley Gardeners’ Spring Garden Tour this year, which got cancelled due to virus threat. Here’s hoping this gem and others lined up will be featured in a coming year.)
Deal sealed
Ruth and George Tamminga were similarly smitten with Arizona after relocating from Culver, Indiana.
They’d previous lived on a 34-acre spread in Illinois, so upon finding a near-acre homesite adjacent to Santa Cruz River, “we both knew instantly it was the one,” Ruth said. “George especially needs to be outside every day, so the space was perfect.”
However, they soon discovered that running a nursery/landscaping company back home was little preparation for growing here.
“We made a lot of mistakes to begin with and I am sure will make many more,” Ruth said.
Once they got savvy about soil, it started making sense, Ruth noted. Coming from an area of heavy clay, they assumed sandy desert soil would soak up water instead of running off of it.
Their proximity to the river bed presents problems in winter, a stretch typically 3 to 4 degrees colder than neighboring areas. They hit 18 degrees last winter. Their lemon tree got wrapped with old-fashioned Christmas lights and covered with frost cloth, Ruth said.
Nevertheless, they love the place, that rosemary is a perennial here, and that spring wildflowers are riotously colorful.
The learning curve for cactus care and fending off wildlife has been challenging, but the Tammingas are now stocked with tongs, tweezers and new fencing to ward off javelinas.
Just after the couple moved in, a pack tore up a large bed of new ice plants, “a quick, expensive lesson in the culinary tastes of ‘pigs,’” Ruth said.
In the next breath, though, she’s back to marveling. “I am amazed at the plant diversity and the wonderful light; at times just before dark it is almost magical. We both love it here and are so happy to have found our little slice of paradise.”
Shade aforethought
Timing was everything, although months ago, no one could’ve anticipated coronavirus.
Somehow the stars aligned, though, for Bob and Gail Brown, who live off Placita Salubre. Their yard redo was completed not long before Covid hit, and normally by about now they’d be packing for summer travel.
With extended social distancing a possibility, instead they may be taking a staycation.
No biggie; they basically have their own resort right here, thanks to expertise from local help. While they have 1.5-plus acres, the original patio enclosure was narrow, confining and lacked space for their border collie, Watson, to run and play, Gail said.
They also sought more color, diversity and to attract birds and butterflies, all in a “relaxing, outdoor entertaining space for friends to enjoy a good bottle of wine while watching our glorious sunsets,” Gail said.
Westgate Garden Design spearheaded the overall project, fine-tuning every request. TLC Landscape oversaw installation; Felix Landscaping built a new garden wall. Since it would need paint, they decided to refresh the house color to match, choosing a deep yellow popular in Tubac.
“We love it,” Kathy said. “When I have my first cup of coffee in the morning, the color makes me smile. It is uplifting and in these trying times it is nice to have a pick-me-up to start the day. We spend lots of time on our new patio, since we are sheltering at home, and feel fortunate that we have such a restful spot to be in (and) were able to complete our project before the pandemic.
“I believe that Green Valley will be our on-site vacation for now. Thank goodness we added an expansive pergola for shade!”
Years ago, they joined Green Valley Gardeners, “the smartest thing we did” to learn the ropes of raising desert plants, Gail said, crediting seminar speakers and leads on finding quality help.
Their newest addition: a raised bed for planting tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers and herbs, some of which she’s already using in cooking, Kathy said.
“I have another bed that I will be expanding to now that our project is done.”
So guys, what time does the patio party start?
Kitty Bottemiller is a freelance writer for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.