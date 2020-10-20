Finding her way to: CARNEGIE HALL

What are the chances of an artist putting her work on the internet to share with friends, and one piece of that art ends up on display at Carnegie Hall?
And on the cover of a CD by musicians who play at Carnegie Hall!
That was the reality for Green Valley artist Altie Metcalf, who placed her colorful abstract art online.
“It was just for friends to see the kind of art I do. And it makes me look professional,” she explains.
Metcalf’s imaginative and artistic collages created with vivid southwestern desert colors caught the eye of Katie Reimer, worship chairwoman at Church of the Village United Methodist Church in New York's Greenwich Village. Also, Reimer is the founder and artistic and executive director of the Mimesis Ensemble.
Reimer contacted Metcalf, commenting favorably on her art, and asked if she could use several pieces on their service bulletins at the church.
Stunned and thrilled at the request, Metcalf agreed, and church members were delighted.
“Altie then noticed that her website was receiving many hits from folks in the New York City area,” her husband, Rich, pointed out.
It wasn’t long before Reimer contacted Metcalf again, asking if another collage, dubbed “Moonlight,” could be used to advertise an upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall. Mimesis Ensemble was looking for an appropriate artistic scene that portrayed a peaceful night setting for their performance titled “Dancing Circles in the Night.”
Again, Metcalf generously agreed.
When Reimer asked for a professional photo of the “Moonlight” art so it could be enlarged to poster size, Green Valley photographer Ron Stein stepped in and made it happen.
Music & Art
The concert was held at Carnegie Hall in January 2019, and Reimer held four tickets for the Metcalfs and friends. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to attend, but after the concert the poster at the entrance was sent to Altie.
It’s now framed and hangs poignantly on the wall in the Metcalf home.
What an honor for this Green Valley painter whose life’s work was teaching high school English and then working for the National Science Foundation for 25 years as senior advisor and budget officer in the Office of Polar Programs, which funds and manages research stations in Antarctica and the Arctic.
“Dancing Circles in the Night,” a CD by Mimesis Ensemble, was recently released on Oct. 3 by Arabesque Records, with Metcalf’s colorful art making it an ideal match for the music.
Mimesis Ensemble is dedicated to performing 20th and 21st century music and has performed at the Miller Theatre at Columbia University, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and by invitation at the United Nations.
The ensemble is scheduled to perform at the Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall on April 21, 2021.
Beyond the Mimesis Ensemble, Metcalf’s biggest fan is her husband, Rich.
“It was an amazing thrill for Altie to have her art featured for a performance at Carnegie Hall and for her art to be used on a CD cover. Only the very best musicians get to perform at Carnegie Hall, and for a visual artist it is quite an achievement to have her art displayed there,” he boasted.
New art start
As a former quilter who always favored bright colors, Metcalf reached a point where she wanted to do something different artistically. She tried working with oil paints, but didn’t find it satisfying.
Using her innate creativity, instead of working with pieces of fabric in quilting, she transitioned to mixed-media collages using semi-transparent deli paper and tissue paper in a mix of shapes, colors and textures. Deli paper is like parchment paper, resists liquid, and takes paints, inks and gesso very easily without bleeding through.
“The papers were like quilting. I’d found my niche,” she said with a smile of satisfaction.
Her favorite piece is “Quilted Desert,” created with white copy paper, colored tissue papers, and narrow squirts of gold paint squiggles to add curves to the linear collage of papers.
