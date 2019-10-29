Why celebrate or honor a river that rarely has water? Because it has an interesting history – and because it’s local.
Come to Tubac on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of Along the Santa Cruz River activities will familiarize area residents and visitors with the river that once drew and supplied water to Indian, Spanish and Anglo farmers in Tucson for about 4,000 years.
The river originates in the Canelo Hills area of southeastern Arizona and flows south into Mexico where, after a 12-mile run, it makes a U-turn and heads back north into the U.S. where it crosses east of the twin cities of Nogales, Sonora and Nogales, Arizona. It’s the only river in the U.S. to cross an international border twice.
Varied events will include guided tours, slide shows, a bird walk, scavenger hunt, presentations and talks, as well as informational exhibits, and activities for children and teens. These will be held at several Tubac locations, including indoor and outdoor venues along the Santa Cruz River.
“The festival is a full day of discoveries and hands-on experiences offered by regional nonprofit organizations, artists and musicians, along and about the Santa Cruz River and its habitat, inhabitants, haunts and heritage,” said organizer Nancy Valentine.
Join a nature expert for a bird walk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. along the Anza Trail. The walk begins at the Tubac Nature Center in the Tubac Community Center at 50 Bridge Road.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids, teens and adults too can enjoy a puppet performance by Beyond Wall Puppeteers, then take part helping to dress a 15-foot-tall puppet at the Tubac Community Center. Kids will also be encouraged to make a mini puppet to take home.
For anyone who enjoys hiking and trying out new trails, Bob Maurer’s new book, “Go Take a Hike,” with 100 hikes in Santa Cruz County, will be for sale at the Tubac Nature Center. Maurer will be present to sign copies.
Also at the Community Center at 12:30 p.m., Mike Foster will present a video about the Santa Cruz River.
From 12:30 to 2 p.m., National Park Service Ranger Rick Collins will lead a walk and tell stories of some residents who lived along the Santa Cruz River, from long ago to more recent times. The guided tour begins at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, goes through parts of the National Historic District, travels the ancient road to the Santa Cruz River and the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historical Trail, then skirts the earliest occupied part of Tubac and returns to the Presidio State Park.
And from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tubac Community Center, musician-vocalist Ted Ramirez will entertain with “Songs of the Santa Cruz River.”
A schedule of events is available at the Tubac Center of the Arts, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, Lowe House Project Artist Residency and the Tubac Community Center.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.