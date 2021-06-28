FESTIVE FOURTH OF JULY: Hot dogs, history & fireworks

Plan to celebrate Independence Day and enjoy a show of fireworks a day early on Saturday, July 3, when the Town of Sahuarita and Rancho Sahuarita host an open-to-the-public celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, with fireworks starting at 8:30 p.m.
This leaves Sunday free for a traditional July 4 hot dog picnic.
Saturday events include a live band, and a kid’s fun area with jumping castles, face painting, a rock wall for climbing and other outdoor fun, as well as treats and food trucks with a variety of tasty eats for purchase, said Rancho Sahuarita and Rancho Resort Community Director Michelle Moreno.
Parking will be available at Anza Trail School and at an event parking lot at the corner of Camino Lago Azul and Rancho Sahuarita Road. A shuttle will run from the parking sites to the event area all evening.
Fourth of July fun is also on tap in historic downtown Arivaca. The Hunt & Gather 4th of July Celebration on July 4, runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a 10 a.m. parade, then a picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17204 W. 5th St.
In Tubac, restaurants will be open on July 4 as will most shops, but no special events are planned this year.
For anyone who prefers to watch fireworks from home, tune into Arizona PBS on July 4 at 7 p.m. for a front-row seat of a national celebration of America’s 245th birthday. It will feature coverage from cameras around Washington, D.C., ensuring viewers a stellar scene described as “the greatest display of fireworks in the nation.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}A look back{/h3}
July 4, 2021 marks 245 years since John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, declaring independence from Great Britain and King George III.
Historical as the event is, research reveals some fun and fascinating facts associated with July 4.
• Only John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. All others signed later. The official signing took place on August 2, 1776, when 50 men signed the document. It was several months until all 56 signatures were made.
• According to legend, Hancock signed his name large to be sure “fat old King George” could read it without his spectacles. To this day, the term “John Hancock” is synonymous with a person’s signature.
• The average age of the signers was 45. The youngest was Thomas Lynch, Jr., age 27, of South Carolina, and the oldest was Benjamin Franklin, 70, of Pennsylvania. The lead author of the Declaration was Thomas Jefferson, who was 33.
• Three presidents died on July 4. The second U.S. President John Adams, who was 90, and the third U.S. President Thomas Jefferson, who was 82, died on July 4, 1826. The date marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. President James Monroe died on July 4, 1831 at 73.
• The population in the U.S. in 1776 was 2.5 million. In April 2020, the population was 331,449,281.
• There are 59 places in the U.S. with the word “liberty” in their names. Pennsylvania has 11, more than any other state. Four of the 59 “liberty” places are counties in Florida, Georgia, Montana and Texas.
• Americans typically enjoy 150 million hot dogs on July 4. Why? Legend says on July 4, 1916, four immigrants held a hot dog-eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York to settle an argument about who was the most patriotic.
Now, 105 years later, Nathan’s Famous still holds the hot dog eating contest. On July 4, 2020, Joey Chestnut won his 13th title by eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 13 minutes. He’ll try to win again this year.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}More July 4 fun{/h3}
Read something sweet and learn about apple pie, a symbol of American culture, in “Bring Me Some Apples and I’ll Make You a Pie: A Story About Edna Lewis,” by Robbin Gourley, that includes kid-friendly recipes.
Learn about the science of fireworks. According to the website “Explain That Stuff,” British science writer Chris Woodford says, “A firework is essentially a missile designed to explode in a very controlled way with bangs and bursts of brightly colored lights.”
