Sunday, July 10
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. Bi-weekly meeting through summer, learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, July 11
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Green Valley Council Meeting: 1 to 2 pm. Monthly Health & Human Services Committee meeting. Open to public, seating limited. Info: 520-648-1936 or email Info@gvcouncil.org. GVC; 555 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Eyeglass Recycling: 9 to 11 am. Meet monthly to sort and clean donated eyeglasses. Also collect Hearing Aids & Ink Cartridges. 2nd Monday of each month at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Visit e-clubhouse.org for more info.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Range of motion, strengthen and expand your awareness to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using CD music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vacation Bible School: July 11 through July 15, 8:45 to 11:30 am. Children experience what life was like during Jesus’s time by listening to Bible stories, attending synagogue school, visiting the Marketplace, crafts and games. St Francis In the Valley Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV; 520-509-5037.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Sydney C.: 520-403-9418.
Tuesday, July 12
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Green Valley Council Meeting: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Monthly Park Advisory Committee meeting. Open to public, seating limited. Info: 520-648-1936 or email Info@gvcouncil.org. GVC; 555 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center will be open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Info: tubacmeditation.org.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Pickleball Clinics: For those who've never played Pickleball or would like a refresher. Sessions focus on serving, returning the serve, volleying the ball, forehand & backhand groundstrokes, safety on the court, doubles play, positioning on the court, gameplay, rules, equipment and how to find places to play. Open registration at www.facebook.com/SAPApage. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation, 520-445-7850.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
String Art Workshop: 10 am to 12 pm. Ages 14 and up. Learn to weave geometric patterns or designs. All supplies provided. Register at 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Wednesday, July 13
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Printmaking Workshop For Kids: 10 to 11 am. Ages 6 to 13 years. Learn tips and tricks to make some beautiful prints. All supplies provided. Register at 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Registered Nurse Group Monthly Meeting: 12 to 1 pm. Join the Registered Nurse Group's monthly meeting in the upstairs 2nd floor meeting room. Masks suggested. Continental Shopping Plaza; 210 W Continental Rd, GV. Info: Lynne Severe at 303-947-7914.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Will Foraker: 7 to 8:30 pm. A musical force on the piano with high energy music & passion. A fun evening of jazz and pop standards. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Thursday, July 14
Brain Anatomy: 3 to 4 pm. Your brain allows you to talk, move, feel and think, but how does it do all of this in just 3 pounds of tissue? Discover how the brain works, the different parts of the brain, and their specific functions. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. A forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share joys & frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 10:30 to 11:30 am. This is a great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about the latest activities, and catch up with friends.Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org. Meets second Thursday each month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave, GV.
Poet's Corner: 3 to 5 pm. Come, read, listen, share your work! Meet other poets at our informal gatherings. Not a poet but love poetry? Come, listen, share poems of poets you admire. All are welcome! Joyner-GreenValley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy lunch, meet new friends or renew old acquaintances. Open to all ages; served in the Fellowship Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for info.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club ; visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, July 15
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. At Arivaca Action Center, every first and third Friday of each month through August, 2022.Come early....starts at 6 pm sharp! Benefits Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Music At Your Library: 3 to 4 pm. Join us for an hour of bluegrass & roots with country music. Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. Deborah, 520-594-5295.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, July 16
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Summer Sizzle: 5 to 10:30 pm. Classes: Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Mini-Stocks. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd, 520-762-1600. Tickets & info at tucsonspeedway.com.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 17
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. A time to meditate and reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for information.