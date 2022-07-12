SEWING SENSATIONS No-care cactus a crafts fair draw

Jan Ulrich remembers her mother and grandmother sewing clothes for her before she entered junior high school in Wisconsin.
She also remembers her mother making her play clothes from feed sacks.
Ulrich was inspired or perhaps has inherited those stitching skills, and recalls entering embroidered dish towels in a contest or competition in her youth.
“Sewing became more engaging as I aged. I don’t make my own clothes but I did years ago. I was so happy to have a daughter so I could sew for her,” Ulrich noted with a genuine smile.
As a winter resident, she has one sewing machine in Green Valley and a few in Wisconsin. She does her own alterations and enjoys using her creativity to work on quilts, especially when it comes to choosing colors and fabrics that complement each other.
Now Ulrich is enjoying the fine art and craft of creating, sewing and arranging cloth cactus displays.
At GVR’s Artisans’ Fair at the West Social Center this past February, Ulrich had a display table filled with her colorful potholders, crocheted “scrubbies” and smooth-to-the-touch, handcrafted cloth cactus.
“I sold one cactus the first day. The next day the rest sold. People touched them. They’re not prickly but are always in bloom,” she quipped. “I recall one man who came over to look at my cactus who said he just had to come and look because from where he was standing, about 25 feet away, he thought they were real! Then he had trouble believing I made them from fabric.”
Ulrich was inspired by a Carefree Cactus demo class she went to in Green Valley more than a year ago.
Fellow crafter Yvonne Steinbring, who makes hand-woven rugs, microwave bowl covers and table runners, praised Ulrich’s craftsmanship.
“Jan’s work is always of high quality. She’s an excellent seamstress and her cacti are artistically presented. The cacti are versatile and could be used as a centerpiece on a table or an accent on a coffee table. They fit with the Arizona theme many like for their GV homes.”
To get started with her cloth cacti, Ulrich bought a variety of more than a dozen green-printed fabrics and some fusible foam that makes products firm without making them hard.
Using her expertise and creativity she began fabricating her own cloth cactus, enhancing some with a small red or yellow flower.
“I was raised in a flower shop, so embellishing and illustrating came natural. I start with a main cactus and let it form an arrangement. I use whatever I can find for containers, so each one is unique,” Ulrich explained.
Contrasting threads, creative and visible artful stitches, plus a variety of small pieces of gravel or pebbles and containers to suit a finished trio of cactus ever-so-perfectly all come together under Ulrich’s watchful eye and artistic touch.
For more creative works, plan to attend the GVR’s fall craft fair coming in November at the West Social Center.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.