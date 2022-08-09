POCKET PARKS APLENTY How Esperanza Estates gardens grow

Beautiful spring blooms color the trees and grounds at Shade Tree Park.

 Kevin Welsh photo

Along with its eye-catching Sinaloa architectural home style, a delightful baker's dozen of attractive parks and gardens add to the inviting ambience at the Esperanza Estates neighborhood in central Green Valley.

Throughout this distinctive neighborhood built by Earl Whigham between 1976 and 1986, Esperanza Estates now has 13 park areas, from compact “pocket” varieties to some larger shady spaces offering distinctive plantings, fountains, ramadas, benches and more. It's an open invitation for one to walk, sit, enjoy nature, and gather with family and friends.

Esperanza Estates Park is home to a colorful ceramic snake sculpture.
Potted agaves and cactus thrive in the sun at the West Del Sur pocket park.
Garden art adds to the ambience at Mountain View Park in Esperanza Estates.
Shade, paths, seating and the distinctive well highlight Wishing Well Park.
Gathering at Shade Tree Park near the pizza oven at Esperanza Estates are residents Tom Cooke, Rod Harp and Kevin Welsh.


