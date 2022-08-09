POCKET PARKS APLENTY How Esperanza Estates gardens grow

Along with its eye-catching Sinaloa architectural home style, a delightful baker's dozen of attractive parks and gardens add to the inviting ambience at the Esperanza Estates neighborhood in central Green Valley.
Throughout this distinctive neighborhood built by Earl Whigham between 1976 and 1986, Esperanza Estates now has 13 park areas, from compact “pocket” varieties to some larger shady spaces offering distinctive plantings, fountains, ramadas, benches and more. It's an open invitation for one to walk, sit, enjoy nature, and gather with family and friends.
Each park displays its own personality, some with mature trees, flowering shrubs, cactus, decorative ceramic creations and more. And for those ready to don their hiking boots, there is easy access to hiking trails that are open to everyone, as are these parks.
Esperanza Estates Park is the original neighborhood park here, offering horse shoes, a bonfire pit, plus seating, electricity and more.
Over at the spacious Mountain View Park is a vintage chimenea, baby Saguaros, dioramas along the wash, and some seating, while a nearby smaller corner park, West Del Sur, offers a lovely display of potted agaves and smaller cactus nearby blooming Texas Rangers and a large Mesquite tree.
Palo Verde del Norte Park, another smaller park, features a distinctive rock garden, and the larger, newer Sunrise Park on the west side of the Esperanza Estates is a gathering place for neighbors to get together around a coffee table and benches. Wishing Well Park, home to its vintage namesake, is inviting and thriving without irrigation.
The spacious Shade Tree Park offers a comfortable, spacious ramada — along with a pizza oven — and is right next door to the Esperanza Estates pickleball court. Highlights of the shady Mesquite Park include a ceramic set depicting an adorable quail family.
Overseeing and caring for these park spaces is the all-volunteer Esperanza Estates garden club. Member Kevin Welsh credits the talented 20-some folks who love to pursue their interest in gardening.
Member Rod Harp explains that the neighborhood HOA and community members lend support, with the HOA supplying gravel and rock materials, and club members providing tools and labor. And when it comes to the really heavy lifting chores, the HOA will bring in landscape professionals.
Sunset Park now has a new fountain and plantings in place of a previous shuffleboard court, longtime Esperanza Estates resident Tom Cooke points out. Others in this HOA have transplanted shrubs and trees in some of them other parks, Harp noted.
“We like being outside, being active, and seeing things beautified,” says Mary Harp, noting that many of the adjacent trails that run through this area get lots of use, including hikers with their dogs. Her husband Rod points out that the trails were one of the things that drew the couple to Esperanza Estates.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone