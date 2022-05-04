CREATIVE VERSE Monthly Poetry Page

Spring in the Desert
A pair of Gambel's Quail starts looking for a nest
White fuzz begins to form
Along the cactus crest
The Thrasher sits on the treetops
Singing a varied song
Spring has come to the desert
But it won’t be here for long.
Soon southern winds will bring the heat
As the snowbirds all leave town
And I can find a parking spot
Instead of driving around
By Richard Chamberlin
Furever Friend
I didn’t pick you.
I didn’t . . .
You picked ME.
Perhaps you saw a kindred soul.
One worth gifting 12 years of wiggly-butt love.
And then . . .
God picked you.
By Deanna Berglund
Reckless love
Seasons change
Here we are
Drawn to this new day
We’ve come so far
Heart to heart
Opening those doors
Rewarding the patience
Arriving for more
Allowing the growth
Smiles from our soul
Thankful for the gifts
Seeking treasures is our goal
Seasons change
Time to awake
Dance in the moonlight
Feel the earth shake
Hello friend
Time has come
Hand in hand
Let’s have some fun
By Lea Dingman
COOPER HAWK HAIKU
I am a lovely predator
Stealth of wing with vermillion – glass eye
Another way of spelling death
By Lisbeth Lutz
MY ROCK PRAYER
Your rock is my cradle
Your arms hold me fast
I was with you at first
And now, at last
A shining beam
Comes to my sight
I am ready, able
I stretch to your light
Bind me, swaddle me
Carry me through the door
I know what is inside
I have been here before
By Mary DeSmidt
Untitled
I’ve been working in the back yard, morning, noon and night
Everything looks great, I’m a doing everything just right.
My yard looks very healthy, a beautiful color of green
Compared to all the other yards, the best you’ve ever seen.
Whenever a little bunny comes to nibble at my grass
I use my BB gun and sling shot to shoot him very fast.
Using my special fertilizer, keeps my yard looking swell
My neighbors want my secret but I refuse to tell.
Another of my secrets is that I have no cost to hide
As I do this from my window, from my Lazy Boy inside.
By Bob Cripe
Willie and Billie
Willie was a brave young boy
he was the first to climb a tree
at the young age of three
He was a brave young boy of three.
Billie was a very cautious young boy
He didn't climb a tree until he was six
and when he did he was
a frightened little boy of six
But Billie was a wise young boy
because he was as cautious as can be
He was careful not to so take chances
Billie was cautious as can be
Willie's bravery got him into trouble you see
For when he climbed a tree
that was much, much taller than he
Willie became frighten and fell from the tree
Now, who would you rather be
Billie who was cautious
and didn't fall from the tree
or Willie who was brave
and did fall from the tree?
By George Charles Riek
UNTITLED
Today I choose to
follow my heart;
A gentle voice within
waiting to be heard ……
and seldom listened to.
It's where I find Courage
in time of Fear
Faith in spite of Doubt
Strength, replacing weakness
Most of the time
A human “doing”
not human “being”
busy with everyday life..
my Monkey Mind on “play”
Get out of your head
look to your heart
to find your way
By Jan Ingram Smith