CREATIVE VERSE Monthly Poetry Page

Reckless love

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Spring in the Desert

A pair of Gambel's Quail starts looking for a nest

White fuzz begins to form

Along the cactus crest

The Thrasher sits on the treetops

Singing a varied song

Spring has come to the desert

But it won’t be here for long.

Soon southern winds will bring the heat

As the snowbirds all leave town

And I can find a parking spot

Instead of driving around

By Richard Chamberlin

Furever Friend

I didn’t pick you.

I didn’t . . .

You picked ME.

Perhaps you saw a kindred soul.

One worth gifting 12 years of wiggly-butt love.

And then . . .

God picked you.

By Deanna Berglund

Seasons change

Here we are

Drawn to this new day

We’ve come so far

Heart to heart

Opening those doors

Rewarding the patience

Arriving for more

Allowing the growth

Smiles from our soul

Thankful for the gifts

Seeking treasures is our goal

Seasons change

Time to awake

Dance in the moonlight

Feel the earth shake

Hello friend

Time has come

Hand in hand

Let’s have some fun

By Lea Dingman

COOPER HAWK HAIKU

I am a lovely predator

Stealth of wing with vermillion – glass eye

Another way of spelling death

By Lisbeth Lutz

MY ROCK PRAYER

Your rock is my cradle

Your arms hold me fast

I was with you at first

And now, at last

A shining beam

Comes to my sight

I am ready, able

I stretch to your light

Bind me, swaddle me

Carry me through the door

I know what is inside

I have been here before

By Mary DeSmidt

Untitled

I’ve been working in the back yard, morning, noon and night

Everything looks great, I’m a doing everything just right.

My yard looks very healthy, a beautiful color of green

Compared to all the other yards, the best you’ve ever seen.

Whenever a little bunny comes to nibble at my grass

I use my BB gun and sling shot to shoot him very fast.

Using my special fertilizer, keeps my yard looking swell

My neighbors want my secret but I refuse to tell.

Another of my secrets is that I have no cost to hide

As I do this from my window, from my Lazy Boy inside.

By Bob Cripe

Willie and Billie

Willie was a brave young boy

he was the first to climb a tree

at the young age of three

He was a brave young boy of three.

Billie was a very cautious young boy

He didn't climb a tree until he was six

and when he did he was

a frightened little boy of six

But Billie was a wise young boy

because he was as cautious as can be

He was careful not to so take chances

Billie was cautious as can be

Willie's bravery got him into trouble you see

For when he climbed a tree

that was much, much taller than he

Willie became frighten and fell from the tree

Now, who would you rather be

Billie who was cautious

and didn't fall from the tree

or Willie who was brave

and did fall from the tree?

By George Charles Riek

UNTITLED

Today I choose to

follow my heart;

A gentle voice within

waiting to be heard ……

and seldom listened to.

It's where I find Courage

in time of Fear

Faith in spite of Doubt

Strength, replacing weakness

Most of the time

A human “doing”

not human “being”

busy with everyday life..

my Monkey Mind on “play”

Get out of your head

look to your heart

to find your way

By Jan Ingram Smith

Room 316
Her Celtic blue eyes still smile 
though she passed at sunrise.
In this bare room, she prayed for us,
an Irish matriarch locked away.
 
Rosary wrapped around boney fingers,
her life anything but a dream,
no shining house on the hill,
no trips to see the New England colors.
 
Through endless seasons of child-rearing,
she walked the way of the cross,
living her faith journey in silent oblation,
to something unseen, yet believed.
 
Ninety years of restless nights,
a tiny sparrow perched to fly,
she turns the bedside lamp off and prays
the Our Father by her open window. 
 
A gentle breeze marks her forehead,
rising from her chair, she touches the pictures 
of children and grandchildren hanging on the wall.
 
"I love you," she says,
we smile back behind sealed glass frames,
a thin rail of cold March air slips through the dormer 
and chills her bare feet.
 
The room fills with God's tender mercy,
purple shadows melt into a warm orange sunrise,
she smiles at the sound of her mother's voice,
and dances childlike into the shimmering rays.
 
The morning nurse arrives and makes coffee,
she will check on Mom soon,
but it's too late−
the resurrection has already busted her out.
By Kevin Burns


