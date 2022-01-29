BOOK REVIEWS

“State of Terror”
By Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press
512 pages
“State of Terror” is the most exciting book I’ve read in a long time. A cooperative effort by a former Secretary of State /Presidential Candidate and a master writer of crime novels, the book has it all: politics, current affairs, mystery, terror, and human love and hate relationships.
The novel begins with a new Presidential administration settling into office. The new Secretary of State, a member of the opposition party, has abandoned her media empire to serve her country. She has just returned from a failed mission to North Korea when terrorists set off bombs on buses in three European capitals. The Secretary’s son is on one of the buses and survives.
When Madame Secretary goes to Europe to learn more of these terrorist acts and visit her hospitalized son, the plot thickens as they learn the bus bombings are prelude to bigger and worse things, namely three nuclear weapons to be detonated in three unknown American cities. An international manhunt — including visits by Madame Secretary to London, Berlin, Iran, and Pakistan — is launched to find the terrorists responsible.
At home, a traitor on the President’s own staff is identified. Madame Secretary finds her way to the very top of Iran and Pakistan’s government as she tries to learn who the bombers are and when they plan their attack on America. Simultaneously, her wounded son and companions venture into Afghanistan seeking information on the terrorists.
Love and hate relationships are woven throughout the story, with events culminating in a breath-taking scene in the oval office as the principals await detonation of the hidden nukes.
Much of the story is based on real people and existing political dilemmas. The threats posed, while fictional, are real and being dealt with every day by our world leaders. In the Acknowledgements section of the book, author Hillary Clinton asserts that although this fiction is a timely story, “it is up to us to make sure the plot is fictional.”
Don Cassiday
“The Friend”
By Sigrid Nunez
Riverhead Books
212 pages
“The Friend” won the National Book Award in 2018 and finally I read it and know why. The plot is usually described as: “After the loss of her beloved friend/mentor, a writer adopts his heartbroken dog.” Dogs in books are usually a promise of comfort, and nowadays it’s not just us elders, the military, and health workers that might know more dead folks than living ones; “How does one go on” is more relevant than ever.
There’s so much of life and death explored in this very short book: love and loss, aging, pets and grief, suicide and survival, career and relationships, friendship and mentorship, power and privilege. Almost every review has a different take on the book — a sign of how excellent it is. Age, interests, and temperament all have a role to play in how you perceive the book, making it a great pick for bookclubs. Some will get into the East Coast academia setting, some will find it off-putting. Whether everyone enjoys the book or not, most can relate to something in it and there’s so much to talk about, it’ll make a lively discussion!
A literal “literary” novel, with writers as main characters and many (very apt) quotes and references to the arts, the book starts as a journal in the form of missives to the departed. It’s not an exploration of the textbook stages of grief, but more a realistic portrayal of how someone’s death — especially someone we’ve known a long time — can force us to re-examine not only the relationship, but our own lives. In this case, so much of the main character’s life requires reframing that she ends up in therapy. Her friend didn’t actually leave her the dog, but the current wife never wanted a dog and won’t keep him. The dog Apollo is bereft, and the writer is also; she takes him in and he becomes the center of both her grief and her healing. Our pets: our relationships, our projections, our selves, our best beloveds. The comfort is there.
For me, the book revealed itself in the last forty pages. “The Friend” is a meditation on friendship — cross-sex and cross-species, an homage to the souls of dogs, and a brilliant, gently vicious exposé of the dead white male. It made me think, it made me cry, and it made me laugh — recommended!
Em Maxwell
“The Light of Days: The Untold Story
of Women Resistance Fighters
in Hitler's Polish Ghettos”
By Judy Batalion
Harper Collins, April 2021
276 pages
This is one of many important stories of World War II, a spectacular, searing history that brings to light the extraordinary accomplishments of brave Jewish women in Poland who became resistance fighters. Like many such underground agents of WWII, they have not been credited with the remarkable bravery displayed during this terrible time in history until now.
They were witnesses to the brutal murder of their families and neighbors. This involved the violent destruction of their communities and the deportation to labor and death camps by the thousands. Some in the their teens, they helped transform the youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis. With courage, guile, and nerves of steel, these “ghetto girls” bribed Gestapo guards, hid handguns and grenades in loaves of bread and helped build systems of underground bunkers. They flirted with German soldiers, enticed them with wine, whiskey and home cooking, using their Aryan looks to seduce them, then shot and killed them. They bombed German train lines and blew up some town’s water supply. They also nursed the sick and taught children. They did it all!
This book is based on the true story of these incredible women whose courageous and feats of daring have been eclipsed by time. Judy Batalion — the granddaughter of Polish Holocaust survivors — takes readers back to 1939 and introduces us to 18-year-old Renia Kukielka, a weapons smuggler and messenger who risked death traveling across occupied Poland on foot and by train. Joining Renia are other girls and women who served as couriers, armed fighters, intelligence agents, and saboteurs, all who put their lives in mortal danger to carry out their missions. Batalion follows these women through the savage destruction of the ghettos, arrest and internment in Gestapo prisons and concentration camps, and for a lucky few, into the late 20th century and beyond.
Powerful and inspiring, featuring 20 black-and-white photographs, this is an unforgettable true tale of war, the fight for freedom, exceptional bravery, female friendship, and survival in the face of staggering odds.
For readers who have an insatiable appetite for the stories of WWII and the various people who braved the terrible conditions of survival, you won’t be disappointed. It has already been optioned by Steven Spielberg for a major motion picture. These stories of intrigue and danger are fascinating.
Don Severe
“Each New Day:
Meditations During
Challenging Times”
By Ken Nyhusmoen
Wheatmark
239 pages
How many of us have wished for a healing tonic of sorts to help cope during these frightening times of the deadly worldwide pandemic? Green Valley resident Ken Nyhusmoen found a means to help by writing truly inspirational, relatable devotions to share with his congregation at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, where he had been serving as an associate pastor.
His new book, now available to the public, is full of engaging daily insights, short scripture quotes, and heartfelt encouragement and reflections spanning from mid-March 2020 through late March 2021.
From having to hunker down at home due to the virus and finding it hard to be strong and courageous at times, to dealing with our own weaknesses, learning to walk each other home and more, Nyhusmoen explores the daily challenges as well as joys — big and small — to be found. Adding to each daily message are applicable scripture quotes along with short prayers to share with one another.
One of my favorite parts of each daily missile in this book is the author's short refrain to “Wash your hands, fold them and bow your head” and pray for understanding, for patience, or the knowledge that we're securely enveloped in God's love.
What a great way for readers of many ages to find a soothing light and lessons from a down-to-earth pastor.
Karen Walenga
“A Well Regulated Militia:
The Founding Fathers and the
Origin of Gun Control in America”
By Saul Cornell
Oxford University Press
270 pages
Second Amendment: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
You would have to look far and wide to find a more controversial issue than gun control in America today. Gun enthusiasts are fervent believers that the Second Amendment guarantees them the right own and carry guns. Gun-control proponents would like to strictly limit gun possession.
Although I was assigned a rifle in the military, I have never owned a gun, yet I don’t begrudge others the right to do so. However I have been alarmed by the increase of mass shootings and proliferation of weapons designed to kill human beings. I asked myself, how do we control guns yet support the Second Amendment?
I did some research and decided Cornell’s book would provide an objective perspective. It was not an easy read. As a leading constitutional historian he takes us through the long and complex history of the Second Amendment for clues to the intent of the founding fathers as well as court rulings.
As Cornell describes it, the Second Amendment was a compromise between those who were fearful that a standing army would result in despotism and those who felt that an armed body of citizens unregulated by law was a mob. The golden mean was the idea of a well-regulated militia. However, with the increased need for coordination with national defense, in 1903 The Militia Act absorbed state militias into the National Guard. Just as we could no longer defend the nation with muskets, the interpretation of the 2nd Amendment has changed over time.
This book was published in 2006, two years before DC vs Heller. In that 5-4 decision the high court ruled that the 2nd Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms unconnected with military service. Until that decision, individual gun rights had been protected by judicial precedent. Cornell has confidence that these rights are so interwoven in the fabric of this country that one need not be fearful of that right being taken away. I agree, yet we still need new laws to reduce gun violence.
Cornell thinks that the battle between individual rights and government regulation does an injustice to the issue. We must realize that with rights come the obligations to act responsibly.
I would recommend this book for anyone who wants to delve into the thinking behind this uniquely American can of worms. Stick with it and you will be rewarded for your efforts.
Richard Chamberlin
“HELL OF A BOOK”
By Jason Mott
Dutton Penguin Random House LLC
321 pages
To say anything more about Mott’s book than “it’s a hell of a book” seems superfluous, but stopping here hardly counts as a book review.
There are two characters in this novel. The first is introduced to the reader as a 5-year-old who quietly, desperately tries to make himself invisible. The second as a naked man sprinting through the halls of a hotel to escape from a cuckold.
Mott, already a best selling author of “The Returned,” started out to write a comedy and there are numerous funny happenings as these two protagonists move through the story of their complicated lives. But ultimately this is a novel about the costs of being Black in America. He subtitles his book: “The Altogether Factual, Wholly Bona Fide Story of a Big Dreams, Hard Luck, American-Made Mad Kid.” He dedicates it to “All the Other Mad Kids.”
This book is as up-to-date as tomorrow’s headlines. It is about Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man running, as well as George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Daunte Wright and the countless others sometimes described as “strange fruit” hanging from American trees. Often the author of a powerful story is forgotten; perhaps he achieves the invisibility he may desire, but the story itself lives on as a revelation of real history.
It is not enough to be a great storyteller to get successfully published. The author has to learn how to and be willing to travel the world to market his book. Mott is scheduled to be at the Tucson Festival of Books March 12-13, 2022, the American Festival of Books in Paris, France on September 22-25, 2022, as well as many other book signing events that are part of his contract agreement with the publisher. How he feels about this obligation is clearly described in the novel. Invisibility is not an option at this time.
From one perspective this is an autobiography; from another it is the story of what it means to be Black in America. The reader wants to follow the protagonists from incident to incident largely because of Mott’s skills in describing each so visible as though he is essentially a graphic artist rather than a wordsmith. Each scene creates a visual image — even if it’s a black peacock — that is unforgettable.
Georgia Hotton
“Enemy at the Gates”
By Kyle Mills/Vince Flynn
Atria/Emily Bestler Books
347 pages
This is a new thriller in the #1 New York Times bestselling Vince Flynn/Mitch Rapp series. Rapp, the CIA’s top operative, searches for a high-level mole with the power to rewrite the world order and history.
Uganda is the setting for the research of Dr. David Chism, a renowned physician/scientist who is being financed by the world’s first trillionaire, Nicholas Ward. The location is strategic to his mission. His lab, clinic/hospital is threatened by a cult leader, Gideon Auma. The facility is in their path to be destroyed and Ward is in the Auma’s sights to be kidnapped for a huge ransom.
Ward has contracted Scott Coleman, the ex-Navy SEAL and his company, SEAL Demolition & Salvage, for protection. Coleman and Rapp are longtime friends who have worked together in many adventures over the years.
Rapp has been in the service of many U.S. presidents over his career, but Anthony Cook is unlike any he’s encountered before. Cunning and autocratic, President Cook feels no loyalty to America’s institutions and is distrustful of the influence Rapp and CIA director Irene Kennedy have in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, when Kennedy discovers evidence of a mole scouring the Agency’s database for sensitive information concerning Ward, she convinces Rapp to work with Coleman in protecting Ward. In doing so, Rapp finds himself walking an impossible tightrope: Keep the man alive, but also use him as bait to uncover the traitor who has, seemingly, unlimited access to government secrets. And where does the radical Cult Leader, Amman fit into the scheme?
As the attacks on Ward become increasingly dire, Rapp and Kennedy are dragged into a world where the lines between governments, multinational corporations, and the hyper-wealthy elites fade. Could this be the World Order in which the likes of President Anthony Cook are directing this nation?
Kyle Mills, who became the succeeding author to “follow in Vince Flynn’s footsteps,” has created another great story that not only echoes the America of today, but also offers a glimpse into its possible future.
Readers are in for a wild ride with an unpredictable conclusion. Who are the good guys and who can be trusted?
Don Severe
TOP 10 BOOK
Most popular books at Joyner-Green Valley Library for the month:
“Unfinished Business,” by Judith A. Jance
“Another Kind of Eden,” by James Lee Burk
“Mercy,” by David Baldacci
“Better Off Dead,” by Lee Child
“The Final Twist,” by Jeffery Deaver
“The Judge's List,” by John Grisham
“The Bone Code,” by Kathy Reichs
“Jackpot,” by Stuart Woods
“Class Act,” by Stuart Woods
“The Dark Hours,” by Michael Connelly