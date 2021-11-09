If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
GVR Cycling Club
The GVR Cycling Club's regular monthly meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the GVR East Center. The over 70-member cycling club program will feature the projects of the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocates Committee (SCVBAC) programs of safety education and promotion of critical cycling infrastructure, such as mountain bike trails and special bicycle lanes. John Pilger, Bill Adamson and Chuck Hill will discuss past and current programs and will include attendees participating in a discussion of possible future cycling programs and projects.
Also, discussion is planned for the anticipated Tour de Tucson route through Green Valley on Saturday, Nov. 20, where Cycling Club members will volunteer at an aid station on Mission Road.
The Club has also made a recent donation to the Continental School youth cycling programs.
In addition, the November meeting is the Cycling Club’s Annual Meeting when it will elect the 2022 officers and board of directors.
All are welcome to attend “Keyboard Classics and Comments,” a free Piano Concert, on Monday, Nov.15, at 10 a.m., via ZOOM. Music will extend from Bach to Debussy's colorful “Fireworks,” played by Green Valley musician Ann-Marie Schaffer. Phone 520-625-1609 for the ZOOM sign-in code.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone