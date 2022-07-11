5 Things To Do

Listen to great guitar music, along with refreshments, when Roy Kenney entertains at the Friday Social on July 15, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. Blood pressure checks too.
DANCE
Dance to live music by “Two’s Company” at the GVR Saturday Night Dance Club on July 16 at Canoa Hills Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open 5:30 p.m. “Hawaiian” theme & shorts OK. BYOB & snacks. Carol: 520-275-1559.
MUSIC
Come hear Traditional Americana Bluegrass & Roots Music with the Bountiful Bluegrass & Roots Band at Music @Your Library on July 15, 3 to 4 p.m., at the Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive. 520-584-5295.
NATURE
Join a walk to look for insects — dancers, forktails, darners, amberwings & saddlebags — at the Dragons and Damsels of Historic Canoa Ranch walk on July 19, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
CONCERT
Enjoy rock and roll, jazz, pop, and country genres when Will Foraker and his band Trouble Brewin’ take the stage July 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 529-399-1750l
