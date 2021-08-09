5 Things to Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
Enjoy Keyboard Classics and Comments, a program of classical piano selections inspired by dreams, plus commentary with Ann-Marie Schaffer, on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For sign in code: phone 502-625-1609.
DANCE
Enjoy music of the '50s, '60s & country favorites when Hardscrabble Road entertains at the GVR Live! Dance on Aug. 13, 7 to 10 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
EXHIBIT
View an Art Quilt Exhibit by Vicki and Shannon Conley, inspired by the beauty of the Mountain West, along with a reception, on August 13, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. 520-398-2371
MOVIE
All ages can enjoy “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Sahuarita Parks & Recreation's Drive-In Movie on Aug. 13 at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway. Gates open 7:15 p.m., movie at 8 p.m.
SOCIAL
Come socialize and enjoy music by the Lively Ukulele Players on August 13, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the FID Friday Social, with light refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.