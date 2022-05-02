5 Things To Do

The Tucson Girls Chorus, directed by Dr. Marcela Molina, brings an outstanding choral performance to the stage on May 7, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
SOCIAL
All are welcome when Cathy McCall presents her Gift of Life and Love at the free Friday Social, with refreshments included, on May 6, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
CELEBRATION
An evening of live music, ballet folklorico & Corridos are featured at the Cinco de Mayo Concert on May 5, 5:30 to 10 p.m. at downtown Tucson's MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenide del Convento. www.tucsonmariachi.org/tickets/
MARKET
Browse for fresh veggies, pastries, coffee, handmade artisan goods, crafts & more at the Heirloom Farmers Market on May 4, now from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-882-2157.
MUSIC
Enjoy a fun, high energy, 90-minute R&B/Soul performance, with something for everyone, when Silk & Sour entertains at Live Music at the Lake on May 7 at 7 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
