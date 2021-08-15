Explore Quail Creek's woodworking opportunities

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Have you ever taken a deep look at a finely crafted jewelry box and thought: “I could never make one of these; only a highly skilled craftsman could do this.”
Well, you may be wrong.
That jewelry box maker didn’t start off by making jewelry boxes. He or she probably started with a bird house, like every other woodworker. And that’s our approach at Quail Creek Woodcrafters. You can start out and advance to any level you’re comfortable with.
There seems to be an underlying misconception in Quail Creek that the wood shop is only for folks who really know their craft. Not true! Of the 114 current members, maybe a third are novices and beginners, bird-house level. Another third are intermediate and learning, and the remaining third are fairly advanced — and still learning!
The wood shop is open to club members any time there is a monitor present. To become a member, you need to be a Quail Creek resident, take a safety training course (no matter your skill level), pay dues of $50 annually, and sign a safety pledge.
We take safety very seriously, and in the six years the shop has been open, no finger has been left behind!
Our list of woodworking tools is fairly complete: 3 table saws, 4 band saws, 2 lathes, a drill press, a miter saw, a jointer, a planer, a scroll saw, a router station, drum sanders, 3 work tables, and lots of hand and power tools. Unique among wood shops, we also have a CNC machine, which is a computer controlled router that can do all kinds of lettering and intricate designs.
A dust collection network keeps the shop clean. Well, clean enough.
If you think your wares are good enough to sell, you can even do that. The shop has a display case that features all kinds of items from pepper grinders to cutting boards to bowls.
Various contingents of the membership are involved in charitable woodworking. We have groups that make wooden toys for the Tucson Medical Center and Diamond Children’s Hospital. Another group makes keepsake wooden boxes, also for the Diamond Children’s Hospital. We have an individual who makes small decorative bowls for Beads of Courage.
If you find that you are interested in exploring your woodworking skill levels, simply drop by the wood shop or look for us on line at QCWoodCraftersClub.com