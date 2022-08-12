Explaining our amazing five senses

For the last of a series of three lectures, Michael Cardenas, a Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate Interdisciplinary Program of Neuroscience at the University of Arizona, spoke to an audience of more than 30 at the Joyner-Green Valley Library on July 28.
His topic was a technical explanation of the five senses — touch, taste, sight, hearing and smell.
When a part of the body is touched by a surface that is hard, bumpy, rough or smooth, the feeling is different depending on the part of the “receptive fields” the body touches.
The point of stimulation sends signals to the brain where different touch receptors react to it.
Cardenas said different touches are affected by heavy pressure, vibration, light and skin stretches.
Vision occurs with the eyes taking in light and seeing. Showing a screen with a series of lines that were optical illusions, he said the brain perceives the lengths of the lines based on the depth cues it receives from the arrows.
However, all the lines are the same length.
For the sense of hearing, Cardenas said much of what we hear is distorted by air.
He defined frequency as “cycles per second,” and amplitude as “relative sound strength.”
“The brain is set up to process where sound is coming from,” he said.
The sense of taste includes five basic tastes — sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami, which is savory. The sense of taste also detects if a food is cool or hot and allows humans to determine if foods are safe to eat or harmful.
Cardenas explained that brain receptors recognize different tastes, which can be affected by the sense of smell.
For the sense of touch, he invited attendees to pick up a sample packet of different textures that they took as the lecture ended.
