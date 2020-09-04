Entertainment returns! Shoestring Players hold open auditions

As Green Valley’s entertainment season begins in a safe environment, the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players will have open auditions for “Love Letters,” a play by A.R. Gurney and directed by Regina Ford, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.
If you’ve been on stage and enjoyed the experience, or if you’ve never been on stage but would like to give it a try, you’re invited to the open auditions.
“Love Letters” auditions will be held at the Community Performance and Art Center on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.
There will be 12 performances starting Oct. 30, with two performances a month through March 2021.
The play runs 90 minutes with no intermission, and the cast calls for 12 men and 12 women.
The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, who sit at tables and read notes, letters and cards written over nearly 50 years as they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.
“Love Letters” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has been performed on and off Broadway and throughout the U.S. by well-known actors since 1989.
The play is a performance favorite for busy actors, as it requires little preparation — and lines do not need to be memorized, Ford said to encourage auditions.
Interested in auditioning? E-mail producer/stage manager Linda Swanson at goodcheer@att.net to request a time slot to audition at CPAC. Rehearsal information and audition forms will be sent by e-mail.
In-person auditions will follow CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines for safety.
For anyone wishing to audition via Zoom, please contact Swanson to set up an audition time. No walk-ins please.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.