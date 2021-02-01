Enjoy GV’s Got Talent while relaxing at home

Virtual shows weren’t the plan for Green Valley’s Got Talent 2021, but as the saying goes, “the show must go on!”
In show-business, the 19th-century phrase means that regardless of what happens, whatever show has been planned has to be staged for the waiting audience.
So sit back on your comfy sofa or easy chair and tune in Monday night, Feb. 8, to see and hear pianist Jerry Walters entertain with two of his favorite pieces — “Unchained Melody” and “Somewhere in Time” — without any music notes.
Self-taught, Walters said he didn’t read a note until he was 58!
“I’m a romantic. Contemporary defines my style. I play love songs and arrange my own music. I listen and learn the melody notes. I watched Liberace and learned to mimic him,” Walters explained.
His other notable influences were Roger Williams and internationally known pop and classical pianist Emile Pandolfi.
In past decades, Walters said he played heavy-duty rock 'n’ roll and honky-tonk type music. He wanted to play the drums and, as with several instruments, it requires being part of a group.
“You change with time. With the piano you’re alone,” and that suits him just fine.
“The piano is the first thing I think about upon waking in the morning and the last thing I think about when I go to sleep at night,” he pointed out.
And Walters is more than a pianist. He’s a trained chef and was a restaurateur in his working years. These days, he keeps busy on the golf course and riding his custom-built gleaming red motorcycle.
Also performing
The virtual February show also will include vocalist/guitarist Dan Stokes, pianist Kay Jean Moore, vocalist/guitarist John O’Loughlin with his original compositions, and David Nielsen entertaining with poetry and humor.
Green Valley’s Got Talent is holding auditions for the March show via Zoom. Contact Larry Worster at gvgtalent@gmail.com or 303-641-3596. The audition deadline for the March show is Feb. 21.
“Because the show is free and accessible to all, please consider donating at gvgtalent.org/donate. Presented with support from the Arizona Commission on the Arts,” said Larry Worster , Green Valley’s Got Talent artistic director.
