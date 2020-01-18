Enjoy Concert Band's musical world tour

Various musical genres from Ireland, Scotland and Spain, to Romania, Australia, Thailand and more, will fill the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium on Sunday evening, Jan. 26 during the “World Tour 2020” performance at the SUSD auditorium.
Green Valley Concert Band's musical conductor, John Snavely, Ph.D., will act as tour guide and lead the popular band as it performs some lighter music including “Colonel Bogey March,” “Waltzing Matilda,” “The Irish Washerwoman” and “Three Celtic Dances.”
A most impressive piece of this concert will be “La Mezquita de Córdoba” (The Mosque of Cordoba, Spain.)
“This piece is descriptive music about the Moors conquering Córdoba, Spain during the 8th century, demolishing a cathedral built by a nomadic Germanic tribe, then building their own amazing mosque,” Snavely said. “This fine work has so much contrast and is well worth our finest efforts.”
The concert also will feature Liam Boyd, an 18-year old Celtic dancer from Tucson.
Boyd started dancing at age 4 when he was a big fan of the cartoon series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” He would start the day moving to the music of the SpongeBob theme song and, a year later, performed at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Tucson. “My teacher was holding my hand the whole time,” he recalled.
That was Boyd’s early start to what he hopes will be a professional musical theater and dance career on Broadway. On Jan. 14, he auditioned online to hopefully be accepted at New York University in New York City.
“Performing is pretty much just for fun. What’s nerve wracking is an actual competition,” he said.
Boyd is a junior at Catalina Foothills High School and sings with the Arizona Boys Chorus Young Men’s Ensemble. He is an open champion Irish dancer and has performed in eight countries, including Ireland.
His 6-foot-plus height takes him even higher as he elevates himself with some fancy footwork.
Boyd was a member of the Arizona Ambassadors of Music band and choir and spent 16 days in Europe this past summer performing in five countries. He danced with the band’s performance of “Three Celtic Dances.”
“The connection came from Rusty and Ryan Carle-Ogren, who were members of the band staff that chaperoned more than 300 on the tour,” said Sue Krinke, Concert Band media coordinator, noting that Rusty and Ryan are also members of the Green Valley Concert Band.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.