ENCHANTING GARDENS: Six lively landscapes to tour

Saturday, April 9, is the big community event after a COVID-caused hiatus. Each spring for 40 years, Green Valley Gardeners has hosted the Annual Green Valley Garden Tour. Get ready for the self-guided tour with a variety of sites located throughout the community.
Six private and unique gardens can be visited from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from this major fundraiser help support local projects such as The Arid Garden, Allen Ogden Community Garden, Desert Meadows Park, Historic Canoa Ranch, free weekly gardening seminars, and beautification of street medians.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at: Native Gardens, Desert Bloom Nursery, Nancy Pantz, and the Chamber of Commerce. A map and driving instructions to each garden are included on the compact ticket. On the day of the tour, tickets will be on sale at Desert Meadows Park on La Huerta Drive, just off Abrego Drive behind Prestige Assisted Living, until 1 p.m.
Creative spaces
Site 1 can be identified by its large, healthy Saguaro Cactus occupying part of the small front yard. In the rear this garden combines a colorful rose collection with mature cactus varieties, Sago and Fan Palms, a number of blooming perennials and annuals, ferns, and the bubbling sparkle of an artistic water feature. The creativity of this homeowner is obvious in the beauty and placement of the many plants.
World traveler and native of France, this gardener still has a home there as well.
When not researching her American plants or working in the yard here, time is spent meditating beneath a favorite Mesquite tree while being serenaded by many visiting finches. Well-known in the French countryside, this author-artist-public speaker spends hours daily in this special “quiet place” … and today is willing to share it with guests.
Sumptuous setting
Site 2 comes into view after carefully following the map on the ticket. This landscape clearly resembles a lavish movie set from the 1920s. The sprawling property abuts the Anza Trail and is complete with faux ruins, imaginative fencing, handmade tiles, even a “lizard lookout” for those curious about how the desert floor looks to a lizard.
Notice the large round phone booth designed to occupy what may be the only Wind Phone in Green Valley! Additionally, for the tired Anza hikers who pass by, this homeowner has built an accessible, often-used “rest station” with shade cover and seats. At each turn, this property has something to amaze you. Don’t miss the large bed of uniform Prickly Pear pads and another of wandering Pencil Cholla. You will be discussing this distinctive location for weeks to come!
Plants galore
Neighboring Site 3 also abuts the Anza Trail, a short drive south of the previous property. These gardeners, George and Ruth Tamminga, were previous owners of a landscaping company and plant nursery in Crete, IL … making this large lot the perfect find. However, area javelina already had first choice; therefore, the entire 7/10 acre initially had to be enclosed by a sturdy metal fence.
Now the plant identification list is several pages long … ranging from Ferns, Lavender, Ivy and Gardenia (brought from the Midwest) to many varieties of cactus and succulents. You cannot miss the massive Saguaro and Joshua Tree Yuccas that dot the expansive rear yard. Also notice the two large water collection tanks from which these hands-on gardeners fill and carry sprinkling cans where needed, as Venus DeMilo quietly watches.
Feng Shui vibe
Next, after a few wiggles and turns on the map, Site 4 appears. Tucked into another early Green Valley neighborhood, the Makela garden is designed with three principles in mind. First, plants have been chosen that provide food for butterflies, birds and native bees. With all of the necessary ingredients, this property has qualified as a “Certified Butterfly Garden.”
Further, after studying under renown author Brad Lancaster, this gardener chose to lay out the gardens using proven rainwater harvesting methods. Another feature of this site is called “Karesansui” or Japanese dry river bed garden, wherein the presence of water is suggested by proper placement of rocks and gravel. Also important to the feng shui of this property is the expansive, 48-year-old Aleppo Pine, a resident tortoise, and overlooking it all an image of jolly Hotei, the Happy Buddha.
Cactus plus color
Now heading for Site 5, we make our way to Quail Creek to view a modern garden filled with an extensive cactus collection. At curbside, you are welcomed by a large Crested Monstrose Cactus, followed by sturdy planter boxes brimming with native cactus, agaves, and unique succulents. Notice the house corner filled with a solitary, 6-foot-tall, multi-armed cactus with bundles of long white thorns gleaming in the desert sun.
In the rear yard, the decorative abilities of gardeners Curt and Kathy Haug shows … a bright blue free-form pool, a complete outdoor kitchen tucked into a shady patio corner, a yard wall hung with colorful artwork … all surrounded with the diverse shapes and sizes of cactus and succulents. Through the open-work fence, catch a view of the green expanse of golf course grass. In each vista, the common theme is “cactus and color.” This is a perfect garden for afternoon entertaining or relaxation by simply soaking up the surroundings!
Cactus nursery
Also in Quail Creek, Site 6 is a small garden which has become a propagation spot for a number of plants, particularly Cactus. Homeowners Fred and Pati Shuey fell in love with this species and after researching the subject, began reproducing many types. Throughout the garden you will find many starts both in containers and in the ground … sort of a “cactus maternity ward!”
A favorite of Mrs. Shuey is the colorful Arizona Rainbow Cactus. Self-described as “knowledgeable enough to try,” her success rate with these small vibrant columnar cactus has been quite high, so there are a number around. Also watch for the unusual Saguaro skeleton, a number of unique Crested Golden Barrels, and the spice-scented Mexican Oregano plants.
Besides being a major fundraiser for local projects, the mission for this annual garden tour is to promote a fuller appreciation of the benefits and joys of a garden.
Enjoy the diversity!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.