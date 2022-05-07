ECLECTIC ENTERTAINMENT ON TAP: Sensational summer lineup at CPAC

A great lineup of music including jazz, malt-shop tunes, folk, rock, soul, ragtime, doo-wop, country, blues and calypso with vocalists and musicians showing their expertise on saxophones, steel drums, harmonica, guitar and piano is on the summer entertainment program at the Community Performance and Art Center.
These shows offer a just-right variety of entertainment that’s right around the corner.
“Southern Arizona is home to an impressive pool of talent consisting of conservatory-trained classical musicians and jazz artists who have played with the greatest acts in the genre. All of this culminates in a vibrant arts scene that is primed to erupt with renewed creativity and vigor,” said CPAC Executive Director Chris Ashcraft. “After two years, CPAC performances are now at full capacity and we look forward to welcoming the public whether it’s your first time or 100th time in our theater,”
Relive the music of the 1950s, '60s and '70s with The 4Gents as they take the audience back to jukebox days with malt-shop memories and popular tunes of the era when the music and lyrics were great to dance to.
“The songs are nostalgic and bring back memories of a simpler time, perhaps beautiful memories of fun teenage years. Songs back then were fun in a quirky, wholesome way that was very playful and often broke the mold of typical commercial radio hits,” said musician Juan Aguirre. “Folks will recognize ‘Stand By Me,’ ‘Run Around Sue,’ and ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ among others. Also look for a special wardrobe surprise in the show.
Along with the music, The 4Gents will have an audience participation segment, helping them to remember special events that happened during this era.
Two shows are on tap: Fri, May 27 at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.
The Pete Swan Quintet will delight the audience with a Tribute to Duke Ellington and an evening of memorable jazz and swing music made famous by the composer, pianist and band leader.
“Ellington’s sheer body of work, the longevity of his career and the vast number of hits and longer compositions put him in a singular category as a jazz composer. As a bandleader, he had some of the greatest and most influential musicians in his band.
“They were very good songs, and well composed catchy melodies and have become part of our American musical history,” Swan said.
The evening will include some of Ellington’s well-known and famous music, including “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Satin Doll” and “Sophisticated Lady” and other memorable music, with Pete Swan on drums and his four top jazz musicians on piano, guitar, bass and saxophone bringing back the best of Ellington’s music.
Remembered as a pianist and greatest jazz composer and band leader of his time from 1924 through 1974, Ellington was quoted with “Music is how I live, why I live and how I will be remembered.”
One show: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. $20 in advance
An unusual and perfect mix of Caribbean steel drums with music by the Beatles, Bach, Schubert and Mozart is on the entertainment menu when the Cool Breeze Trio brings this musical mix to CPAC.
With Matt Mitchell on a nylon string guitar, Mike Levy on electric bass, and Homero Cerón on steel pans, the night’s music is planned to be delightful, dynamic and different.
“We will include three Beatles songs from their 1965 Rubber Soul album and I will play short preludes to each selection. These preludes are from the Masters: Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Schumann and Schubert,” Cerón said.
One show: Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets $15
