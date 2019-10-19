Third of four parts
We pulled into “Prada hlavni nadrazi” (Prague Main Railway Station) on a sunny May afternoon after a pleasant four-hour train trip from Vienna. Prague is the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic with a population of about 1.3 million. It is on the Vltava (Moldau in German) River in the northwest of the country. In the past, Prague was the capital of the Kingdom of Bohemia, the main residence of several Holy Roman Emperors and was an important city to the Habsburg Monarchy and its Austro-Hungarian Empire.
The city center has been included in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites. Its rich history makes it a popular tourist destination, with more than 8.5 million international visitors annually, according to a 2017 report. Prague is the fourth most-visited European city, after London, Paris and Rome, and ranked sixth in the TripAdvisor World List of Best Destinations in 2019. It has an extensive modern public transportation system and numerous major museums, theaters, galleries, cinemas, historical and cultural buildings, attractions and exhibits, which made our four-night stay an eclectic mixture of varied experiences.
On the first day, we took a walking tour of Prague Castle, originally a wooden fortress built in A.D. 880 on a hilltop above the river. It became the seat of the Holy Roman Empire in the 14th century and is today the office and residence of the president of the Czech Republic.
On the castle grounds we found the spectacular St. Vitus Cathedral where construction began in 1344 and was finally completed nearly six hundred years later in 1929! We were extremely disappointed to discover the current castle's royal gardens no longer feature a maze, pineapple trees and free roaming lions and tigers, all part of castle grounds at the end of the 16th century during the reign of Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II. Some kings just knew how to live large back in those days.
Old Town Square
We walked across the river on the famed Charles Bridge, named after Holy Roman Emperor and King of Bohemia Charles IV. He designed the Nove Mesto (New Town) section of Prague and laid the cornerstone for the span connecting the east and west banks over the Vlatava in 1357. The Old Town Square was only a marketplace in the 11th century until Prague received its charter in 1338, formed a town council and commenced building a town hall. Charles is also remembered for founding Charles University, one of the oldest in Europe.
Today, tourists enjoy an hourly show on the famous Astronomical Clock in the Town Hall Tower. In addition to telling time, the clock shows movement of sun and moon through signs of the zodiac and planets around the earth, and “The Walk of the Apostles,” a parade of moving sculptures of Catholic saints on the sides and front of the clock face. Also in the square is the Jan Hus Statue, in memory of the Charles University rector, religious reformer and precursor of the Protestant Reformation who was burned at the stake as an heretic in 1415 for his criticisms of the church at Rome.
WWII tours
City tours are often amazing, each in their own way. The “World War II in Prague Tour” provided a shocking example of the grizzly brutality of war. We walked down the same streets and stood in front of buildings by the “Powder Gate” while our guide showed us period photos of German troops as they marched by these same buildings to occupy Prague in 1939.
Our tour included a detailed description of “Operation Anthropoid,” the code name for a 1942 plot by a team of commandos of the Czech army exiled to England and local resistance fighters, to assassinate SS-Obergruppenfuhrer/General Reinhard Heydrich, nicknamed “the Butcher of Prague.” He was at the time the third highest Nazi official, sent to Prague to more efficiently implement Adolf Hitler's horrendous “Final Solution” (i.e., the extermination of all Jews). We were led led through underground tunnels below Old Town to the last hideout of the team who successfully ambushed Heydrich's command car and killed him.
Retribution by the Nazis for his death was swift and ruthless. One source estimated that 5,000 individuals were killed in reprisal. The Czech village of Lidice was burned to the ground and the ruins leveled. Her men were executed, the women deported to a concentration camp, and the children gassed except for eight who were adopted by German families.
The Village of Lezáky was also burned and the adults executed when a radio transmitter used by the resistance was found there. Eventually the Gestapo was able to find a traitor among the ranks of the local resistance who, in exchange for one million Reichmarks, gave them names and safe house locations.
Visiting the Josefov/Jewish Quarter of Prague brought into clearer historical focus the longstanding prejudice, discrimination and anti-Semitic persecution European and Soviet Jews faced as far back as a 1389 pogrom in which the Jewish Quarter was burned and an estimated 400 to 500 Jewish men, women and children were killed in the violence. It was understood that Jews were not to live outside of “Zidovske Mesto” (Jewish Town, the ghetto). At one time in the 16th century, the ghetto nearly doubled its population as it took in Jews who were expelled from Moravia, German-speaking lands of the Holy Roman Empire, Austria and Spain. At other times Jews were completely banned from even living in Prague.
Needing some love
The Old Jewish Cemetery, on a small plot of land in the ghetto, was closed in 1787. It was used for 400 years and contains an estimated 200,000 graves, but was only capable of handling about 10 percent of that number, so the grave sites are 12 tombs deep! Adolf Hitler's inexplicably gruesome solution to the “Jewish Question” was the Holocaust, in which historians estimate that more than a quarter of a million Czech Jews were murdered and 60 synagogues in Czech lands destroyed. There are seven functioning synagogues in Prague today.
These days, small brass Holocaust Victims Memorial Markers are embedded along the sidewalks in Prague's Josefov Quarter. Each plaque commemorates the life of a Jewish man, woman or child shipped to Auschwitz, Treblenka, Terezin or another concentration camp, worked to exhaustion and then gassed or shot. They bear grim documentation of German inhumanity toward Jews and all mankind.
Our visit to the The John Lennon Wall was an historical reminder of Communism's 47-year (1946 to 1993) ultimately unsuccessful experiment to impose a one-party communist state under Soviet influence. The constantly repainted wall originally featured a portrait of the assassinated Beatles idol and his famous lyrics, “All You Need is Love.” It became a political rallying point for rebels with paint brushes during the Velvet Revolution of 1989 and final creation in 1993 of the new Czech Republic with playwright and philosopher Václav Havel as its first president.
Ironically, a gigantic 14,000-ton Joseph Stalin Monument, largest in the world, was not available for viewing during our visit. It was unveiled in Prague's Letná Park in 1955 and then dynamited and destroyed seven years later during a period of de-Stalinization, on the orders of his successor Nikita Khrushchev.
The comparisons between the anti-communist rebellions in postwar Budapest and Prague and present-day resistance to Chinese and Russian domination and control in Hong Kong and the Ukraine are inescapable. Hopefully, lessons have been learned, violent confrontation can end, and John Lennon's style of diplomacy finally prevail.