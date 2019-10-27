Last of four parts
Berlin has been described as “the most heavily-bombed city in history.” At the end of World War II, after the allied air raids of 1943-45 and the Battle of Berlin, the formerly beautiful city was in utter ruins. But like the Phoenix of ancient Greek mythology, she has arisen from the ashes, regenerated herself and grown into a vibrant, active, exciting, modern 21st-century European city. With a population of 3.7 million), it is second only in size to London.
We arrived by second class coach from Prague at the Hauptbahnhof (Berlin Central Railroad Station) in late May. Nearly all of the four days of our visit were spent at historic sites relating to Nazi Germany from 1932, when Adolf Hitler ascended to power as chancellor of Germany, through the war years and final defeat of the Third Reich in 1945, the years of Four Power occupation, the Cold War, the building and fall of the wall, the 45-year struggle to throw off Communist domination and rule, and the 1990 Reunification of East and West Germany as the Federal Republic of Germany.
Our first full day in town was spent on a visit to the Checkpoint Charlie border control point. It is the original location of the famous crossing point in the 96-mile-long Berlin Wall, a ring around West Berlin. It was a guarded concrete and steel mesh barrier built in 1961 by the Communist German Democratic Republic to cut off West Berlin from surrounding East Germany and East Berlin.
It was erected, according to one source, “to protect the population from fascist elements conspiring to prevent the will of the people in building a socialist state in East Germany.” Historians point out that the real reason was to stop the brain drain of younger professionals and skilled workers who were fleeing communist East Germany in record numbers. By 1961, despite strong passport controls, 3.5 million persons, approximately 20 percent of the entire East German population, had illegally left for the West.
The Wall fell in 1989 and the checkpoint was formally demolished in 1990. Statistics for the period 1961-1989 show that it was a success in greatly reducing defections. Only 100,000 people attempted to escape from that “socialist state.” More than 5,000 succeeded and up to 200 died trying.
Today, Checkpoint Charlie is the ultimate tourist trap. It features a replica of the original sandbagged control hut, manned by German-speaking staff dressed as American MPs in period military uniforms and holding American flags. During our visit, their leader spent his time mingling with the crowd of gawking tourists trying to solicit people to have their pictures taken with the pseudo soldiers at five euros apiece! Final irony of this venue was a McDonald's “McCafe” with a second story balcony, where golden arches patrons could enjoy a Big Mac and fries while taking in all the tourist action a few feet below.
The Mauermuseum — Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie (Museum at the House at Checkpoint Charlie) — was originally opened in October 1962 in a small apartment on one of the Berlin streets divided into east and west by the Wall. Through a small window, the occupants could observe all movements at the border crossing. It became a place which assisted in and documented escape successes through what the German Democratic Republic boasted was “the best border security system in the world.” Museum exhibits include photographs, videos, audio recordings and escape apparatus and artifacts documenting a great variety of escape methods such as tunnels, hot-air balloons, motor vehicles with special concealments, ultra-light aircraft and even a one-man submarine.
Numerous other exhibits are available to view. A new permanent “Raoul Wallenberg Lives” Exhibit tells about the Swedish diplomat who saved the lives of thousands of Hungarian Jews from death in Nazi concentration camps and was then arrested by the liberating Russian army and never heard from again. Another fascinating exhibit dealt with the ill-fated July 20, 1944 plot to kill Hitler and German resistance to Nazism. Not all Germans favored Hitler and his tactics, and a great many who disagreed with him paid with their lives.
The biography of Dr. Albrecht Haushofer is one featured display. He was an early Hitler supporter and foreign affairs advisor (1933-1938) who opposed the war, became a Hitler critic, lost his position with the government, continued as a college professor of geopolitics, joined in the July 20 plot, was arrested, jailed and was ultimately executed without trial by the Gestapo just days before the Red Army entered Berlin. His Moabite Sonnet is Haushofer's apology for failure to resist Hitler and Nazism in his early years, before he became too powerful to overcome.
Its English translation reads, in part: “I should have earlier recognized my duty; I should have more sharply called evil evil; I reined in my judgment too long. I did warn, But not enough, and clear...” This poem was found in his pocket after his execution.
First stop on our second day was the Holocaust Denkmal (Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe), a 200,000-square-foot site containing 2,711 coffin-sized concrete slabs arranged in a grid pattern on a sloping field just south of the Brandenburg Gate. A sub-level information center contains the names of approximately 3 million of the estimated 6 million Jewish victims.
Later in the morning we briefly visited three “must-see” tourist attractions: The Reichstag (Parliament) Building is now the home of the Bundestag (Federal Diet). Back in 1933, four weeks after his appointment as Chancellor of Germany, it was severely damaged by arson in the infamous “Reichstag Fire.” Adolf Hitler blamed a communist conspiracy and used it as a pretext to consolidate power by passing an “Enabling Act” which permitted suspension of civil liberties and mass arrests and persecution of 4,000 rival Communist Party members including 81 communist parliamentary deputies. With that move alone, newly appointed Chancellor Hitler's Nazi Party became the dominant majority party in Parliament.
Brandenburg Gate, the world-famous symbol of Berlin, was our next stop. We were able to stand on almost the exact spot where, on June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan urged the Soviet Union: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Just a few hundred feet away to the east stands the new U.S. Embassy, opened in 2008. A short walk through the Tiergarten (Berlin's equivalent of New York's Central Park) took us back to a quiet spot for lunch.
Shelter & prayers
The entire afternoon was spent at the fascinating Berlin Story Museum Im Bunker, which documents the rise and fall of Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Third Reich in amazing detail. The drab, gray, concrete bunker which houses the museum was built as an air-raid shelter in 1942 after 10 months work, partially by Soviet POWs and a Polish forced-labor crew. Its 4-meter thick reinforced concrete roof was able to survive allied air assaults through the end of the war, including a direct hit by a 500-kilo American bomb.
The bunker contains three floors of photographs, written materials and video and film clips assembled and presented to answer the question: “Hitler – Wie konnte es geschenhen?” “Hitler – How Could it Happen?” “Why did so many people follow Hitler? How did he become a Nazi? What turned ordinary Germans into murderers?” One interesting answer contained in a museum brochure suggested: “Germany followed Hitler because he promised to make Germany great again.” A better answer would be that Germans were suffering through the Great Depression; reparations imposed by the Versailles Treaty were crushing the economy; unemployment was way up; jobs were scarce; production was down; and Hitler had arrested or killed all of his political opponents. Hitler and the Nazis were the only game in town! Our final full day in Berlin began with a visit to the legendary Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Its badly damaged spire has been preserved as a reminder of the horrors of World War II and those who lost their lives in it. The church was originally dedicated in 1898, nearly destroyed during an allied air raid in November 1943, and finally rebuilt and rededicated between 1959 and 1963. The memorial hall beneath the preserved spire was reopened in 1987. It contains 16 display panels which tell the story of the old church and its destruction during the war.
We completed our final evening in Berlin with a delicious sauerbraten dinner at small restaurant/bar just off the Kurfurstdendamm, one of the main avenues in Berlin and a few short blocks from our hotel. Early the next morning, we caught a cab to Tegel International Airport for what proved to be an exhausting 19-hour trip to Tucson with stops in Newark and Houston.
All 18 days were fun and exciting, but we'd probably spring for the comfort of first-class tickets on the next flight. Economy seats just don't cut it when you are flying to the other side of the world!