Dominant teams surface in BAJA softball leagues

Games played Jan. 17-22, 2020
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Jan. 17: The second week of play for the Jim Hill Spirit League saw magnificent defense typified by Premier Properties’ outfielder George Heatherington tracking down line drives and Animal Care Center of Green Valley’s infielder Donna Harrison turning multiple double plays.
Players had success at the plate as well. Ray Durgan of the Shawn Smith REMAX team, the league’s “senior” senior, knocked one to the fence for an inside the park dinger, while teammate Mark Haskoe one-upped Ray with two inside the park homers. Newcomer Jaqui Gillen of Premier Properties picked up a couple RBIs, while teammates Brad Beaver and Gilbert Moss led all property crew hitters.
The Shawn Smith REMAX team took game one, earning 3 points off 8 runs with Paul Klouda and Mark Haskoe perfect at the plate. Animal Care Center and Premier Properties both scored 5 runs, earning them 1.5 points each, with superb defense from Animal Care’s Dave Fehringer and Al Clayton and Premier’s Brad Beaver and Tom Puzio.
The Shawn Smith REMAX team remained unbeaten on the young season as Joe Bieschke and Penny Durgan each went 5-for-5 in game 2, igniting the team’s offense to score 15 runs. Animal Care Center took second, picking up 2 points while Premier Properties picked up 1 point for third.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Jan. 17: The cream of the Catino League met as previously unbeatens Quail Creek Country Club and Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investments collided in a frothy split. LeFave took the first 17-15, Quail the second 13-11. Jerry Brotz, Tom Phelps and Rich Farrell swung the big bats for LeFave as Bob Udell and Marsha Lichtenhan each scored 6 times. Bill Kuhn and Pete Hubbard powered the Birds.
Afternoon: Health Insurance Solutions took two from Longhorn Grill & Saloon 23-14 and 18-13. Led by Charlie Drake and Greg Schoenberg, Health Insurance plated 12 runs in their last at bat to end game 1. Chas Palacios and Lezlie Lang came up big on offense and defense to take game 2.
Jan. 20: Cornerstone Wealth Management took two from Health Insurance Solutions 10-9 and 12-4. Arlie Lyons, Clair Prody and Tim McLay were perfect at the plate for Cornerstone with Arlie adding a homer to his perfection. Dick Sievers and Leo Neville led the Insurers at the plate while Dee Feagan anchored the defense.
Afternoon: Quail Creek Country Club and Longhorn Grill & Saloon met in the matinee. Quail took both games 17-5 and 14-1. Quail’s Ron Garrett was brilliant on the mound, allowing only 6 total runs. Dennis Dion and Karl Bartholomy were each 4-for-6 for Quail, but Jack Stoddard was 5-for-5 including a game-ending blast to right field.
Jan 23: Scott Chancellor Realty Executives corralled Longhorn Saloon & Grill twice. The first was won 15-7 as the Realtors turned five slow-motion double plays. Game two saw Longhorn jump to an 8-0 lead only to have the Realtors slam the door, winning 15-8. Greg Rawlins and Ron Severson were big at the plate, but Jim Reedy’s 4-for-4 at bat and sparkling infield defense led the victors. Octogenarian BAJA rookie Steve Sellinger and always reliable DeWayne Schmidt led Longhorn.
Afternoon: Health Insurance Solutions and Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investments dueled it out. Health Insurance won game one, 12-10. LeFave bounced back with a vengeance in the second, 18-1. LeFave’s Don Newman had 4 RBIs and Jim Wray 3, while Jim Meredith was masterful on the mound in the win.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Jan. 20: Insurance Center of Green Valley came to the fields looking for a whole pizza but had to settle for half a pie. Two Girls took game one 13-7 behind sizzling bats of Chuck Borozinski, Randy Drenning (HR) and Brian Kelley (HR). Homers by Glenn Miller and Gary Peelman sparked Insurance Center to a 14-11 game two victory.
Afternoon: Hickey Automotive defeated 3½ Happy Barbers 16-9 in game one with Bruce Scandling and Jim Brewer perfect at the plate for the mechanics. The Barbers turned it around in game two winning 15-6, with Joe Zimny and Mike Hulse going 4-for-4 and Jim McDaniel going yard twice.
Jan. 23: Two Girls Pizzeria swept Hickey Auto 21-17 and 9-8, claiming a 5-game lead in the Allison League. Two Girls’ RBI generators were Randy Drenning (HR), Rick Hoen and Jerry Bost, while Bruce Scandling, Paul Greathouse and Bill Seavecki (HR) led Hickey hitters.
Afternoon: 3½ Happy Barbers “clipped” Insurance Center of Green Valley 13-7 in game one behind top hitters Mic Iannacchino, Mike Hulse and pitcher Craig Anderson, plus 11 put-outs by outfielder Vince Robinett. Sluggers Steve Aiken, Willie McGhee and pitcher Dan Coleman led Insurance Center to a 15-14 game two victory.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through January 22, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
10
2
0
Hickey Auto
5
7
5
3 ½ Happy Barbers
5
7
5
Insurance Center of GV
4
8
6
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Quail Creek Country Club
9
1
-
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
8
2
1
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
5
5
4
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
5
5
4
Health Insurance Solutions
5
7
5
Longhorn Bar and Grill
0
12
12
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Runs
Points
PB
Shawn Smith REMAX
42
11
-
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
23
8.5
2.5
Premier Properties
12
4.5
6.5